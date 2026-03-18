Beautiful.ai Launches Context-Aware AI Workflow and Secures $45M Investment from General Catalyst to Accelerate Global Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beautiful.ai today introduced a new context-aware AI workflow that takes professionals from first prompt to finished presentation in minutes. The PowerPoint competitor's next-generation tools are built around a conversational interface that is smarter, faster, more flexible and responsive to people's prompts, outlines and documents. The company is also making its platform more accessible globally by localizing the product in 15 languages, releasing a new API, a ChatGPT app, and introducing a more mobile-friendly experience. Beautiful.ai also revealed a $45 million investment from General Catalyst to accelerate global expansion and go-to-market growth, including new offerings serving small and mid-sized businesses.

"We spent the last few years analyzing and understanding how users prompt, design and build presentations across millions of presentations," said Jason Lapp, CEO of Beautiful.ai. "Today, we're introducing AI that actually creates what you asked for and allows you to use AI as an assistant to quickly get to amazing polished outcomes. We've built a product that serves everyday professionals, that meets their natural workflow, and delivers impactful presentations faster."

The new experience from Beautiful.ai offers its more than 100,000 business customers more control to shape their story, refine the structure, and adjust content and visuals in a natural, continuous workflow without forcing teams to start over, lose context, or jump between tools. Start with a text prompt, an outline or attach a document, and the new AI workflow will quickly produce a structured outline and draft deck. Continue to iterate in a chat-style interface, using Beautiful.ai's slide AI to explore layout options, regenerate specific slides, preserve or rewrite text, and move faster toward a finished, work-ready presentation.

These AI improvements translate directly into measurable productivity gains. Surveyed Beautiful users report saving a median of three hours per week, with senior leaders saving up to four hours per week, and frequent creators saving an average of two hours per presentation. This represents approximately $20,000 in annual productivity value per user.

"At Rakuten, speed and consistency matter at global scale," said Amit Patel, CEO and president of Rakuten International. "Beautiful.ai allows us to move from a rough idea or document to a polished, on-brand presentation in a fraction of the time. We're saving hours every week while ensuring every deck looks and feels like Rakuten no matter who creates it or where they sit."

Rakuten is among more than 100,000 customers using Beautiful.ai today, alongside enterprises including Cvent, Jostens, Meltwater, Mobsta, Paciolan, Playa Hotels & Resorts, and Visit Indy.

Beautiful.ai continues to see accelerating adoption as teams look for faster ways to communicate without sacrificing quality. Professionals across 193 countries have created more than 100 million slides using Beautiful.ai, reflecting growing demand for AI-assisted workflows that deliver real, usable results. And Beautiful's mobile- and tablet-friendly workflows are making it easier for professionals to create wherever inspiration strikes.

Looking ahead, Beautiful.ai is focused on further expanding automation in the presentation process while maintaining user control, brand integrity, and design quality. As AI becomes more deeply embedded in everyday work, the company expects innovation in the category to gain momentum over the next 18 months.

About Beautiful.ai

Beautiful.ai is the AI-powered presentation software that helps teams design professional, on-brand slides in minutes. By combining smart templates, automation, and AI-assisted workflows, Beautiful.ai empowers anyone—from small businesses to global enterprises—to communicate ideas clearly and visually.

SOURCE Beautiful.AI