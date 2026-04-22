Study: AI Is Compressing Pay and Accelerating Job Displacement Across Corporate America

For its third year, Beautiful.ai surveyed 3,000 US managers revealing AI driving wage pressure, accelerating workforce replacement, and becoming core to daily work

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beautiful.ai today released its third annual "AI's Impact on the Workplace" report, based on a survey of 3,000 U.S. managers. The findings point to a clear shift. AI is no longer experimental. It is actively reshaping compensation, workforce structure, and expectations. Full survey results here and the summary findings below.

Compensation is under pressure

AI-driven productivity is beginning to reprice work. Forty-five percent of managers believe AI will push salaries down, and 55% say it could reduce their own pay. Concern is moving up the org chart.

Job displacement is gaining acceptance

Only 9% of managers say reducing headcount is the primary reason for adopting AI. The signal is changing sentiment. Thirty-five percent now believe replacing employees with AI would benefit their company, up from 23% last year. Forty-two percent say large-scale replacement could be financially advantageous.

AI is now core infrastructure

Seventy-two percent of managers use AI weekly, with daily usage rising sharply. At the same time, expectations are increasing, with 54% saying performance standards have gone up. Governance is lagging, with 42% willing to use AI regardless of company policy.

"The economics of work are shifting quickly, but this is a moment to redefine where we all create the most value," said Jason Lapp. "As AI takes on routine tasks, human judgment, creativity, and leadership become more important, not less."

Confidence in AI capability is accelerating this shift. Fifty-eight percent of managers say AI output matches or exceeds that of an experienced manager, up significantly year over year.

The result is a workforce recalibration already underway. Productivity is rising alongside anxiety. Seventy percent of managers believe employees fear job loss, and nearly three-quarters say workers worry AI will make them less valuable.

AI is increasing output while compressing wages and reshaping roles. The organizations that invest in both technology and people will be best positioned to navigate what comes next.

Methodology

This survey was conducted by Beautiful.ai via Pollfish from February 14–16, 2026, among 3,000 U.S. managers. Previous surveys from 2024 and 2025.

About Beautiful.ai

Beautiful.ai is the AI-powered presentation software that helps teams design professional, on-brand slides in minutes. By combining smart templates, automation, and AI-assisted workflows, Beautiful.ai empowers anyone—from small businesses to global enterprises—to communicate ideas clearly and visually.

SOURCE Beautiful.AI