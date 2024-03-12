Beauty And Personal Care Products Market size is set to grow by USD 57.45 bn from 2023-2027, growing popularity of anti-pollution skincare products boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global beauty and personal care products market size is estimated to grow by USD 57.45 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period. The Beauty and Personal Care Products market, particularly in skincare, is forecasted for steady growth. With a wide range of brands and products available, heightened global awareness of skincare drives expansion. Consumers increasingly favor high-end skincare for superior quality, prompting manufacturers to innovate and expand their offerings to meet evolving demands.

This report breaks down the global beauty and personal care market by product type, channel, and region, providing an overview and analyzing market trends. It uses data from 2022 to estimate market figures for 2023 to 2028, offering essential insights into the current size and future growth of the market. Additionally, the report covers market characteristics, major beauty and personal care companies, user preferences, and geographic opportunities. Regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW (South America, the Middle East, and Africa). Historical 2017 to 2022 and forecasts from 2023 to 2028 are provided for each segment, based on the regions.

Drivers

The global beauty and personal care products market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer concerns over appearance and skin care. This includes the demand for anti-pollution skincare products, as well as color cosmetics and hair care items. Millennials and Gen Z are key consumers, favoring natural, non-toxic, and organic ingredients. Sales channels include specialty stores, pharmacies, and beauty salons, with male consumers also growing in importance. Research and development is a key focus, with trends toward vegan and organic cosmetics, sustainability, and advanced technologies. Regulations by entities like the FDA and European Commission impact production and supply. Merger and acquisition activities and product innovation drive market competition. Natural formulations and DIY beauty treatments are also popular. The market is segmented into skincare, haircare, and distribution channels, with key markets in Asia Pacific, Australia, Europe, North America, and Canada. International trade administration and Canadian skincare market regulations also influence the industry. Beauty and personal care products companies continue to adapt to consumer trends and preferences.

Trends

The global beauty and personal care products market is experiencing a shift towards natural and non-toxic ingredients due to increasing consumer awareness and health concerns. Appearance-enhancing items, including skincare, color cosmetics, and hair care, are in high demand. Millennials and Gen Z lead this trend, favoring organic and vegan cosmetics. Sales channels include specialty stores, pharmacies, and beauty salons, catering to male consumers as well. Research and development is a key focus for product innovation using natural formulations and advanced technologies. Regulations by bodies like the FDA and European Commission impact production and supply. Merger and acquisition activities and the rise of DIY beauty treatments also influence the market. The skincare and haircare products markets are significant segments. Distribution channels include specialty stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and the e-commerce channel. The Asia Pacific, Australia, Europe, North America, and Canadian markets show growth in both the conventional and organic beauty and personal care products sectors. International trade administration plays a role in the Canadian skincare market. Chemicals with side effects continue to face scrutiny, driving consumer trends towards sustainability and natural ingredients.

Beauty And Personal Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.06% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 57.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54%

