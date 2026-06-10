Beauty Brands Turn to Local Sourcing to Accelerate Innovation and Strengthen Supply Chains

Growing demand for regional manufacturing is reshaping how beauty brands approach product development, supply chains, and commercialization.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As beauty brands navigate increasing pressure to launch products faster, manage supply chain risk, and respond to evolving consumer demand, local manufacturing and sourcing have become strategic priorities across the industry.

This shift is becoming increasingly evident across the beauty industry. At Luxe Pack New York, brands of all sizes explored partnerships with manufacturers offering regional production capabilities, driven by the need for shorter lead times, greater operational flexibility, and stronger regulatory oversight.

Global-to-local Beauty Solutions Provider

Brands seek one-stop manufacturing partners

According to Beauty Packaging's 2024 industry survey of more than 152 beauty professionals, 56% identified domestic/regional manufacturing as "extremely important" while 36% viewed it as a key area for innovation.1 These priorities are reshaping how companies evaluate manufacturing partners, with growing emphasis on speed-to-market, low MOQs, supply chain resilience, and scalable support.

Beyond production, many are seeking providers that can offer regulatory guidance, packaging expertise, product development support, and scalability.

Local value delivery, backed by global expertise

This trend is prompting suppliers to expand regional capabilities while integrating technology-driven solutions into the product development process. To support these evolving industry needs, Meiyume has strengthened its North American manufacturing and sourcing capabilities, backed by its global network. The company supports categories including skincare, fragrance, hair care, sun care, body care, and color cosmetics.

Alongside manufacturing, filling, assembly, and stock/custom packaging services, Meiyume offers the Beauty Intelligence Platform (BIP), an AI-powered solution that supports trend analysis, concept validation, ingredient exploration, packaging inspiration, and market intelligence. By combining data-driven insights with manufacturing and sourcing expertise, brands can accelerate product development and commercialization with greater confidence.

Why local sourcing matters more than ever

Local sourcing is no longer simply a supply chain strategy, it has become a competitive advantage. As beauty brands continue to prioritize speed, resilience, and agility, regional manufacturing and sourcing partnerships are expected to play an increasingly important role in future growth strategies.

Meiyume combines North American manufacturing and sourcing capabilities with global expertise to help beauty brands bring products from concept to commercialization.

For more information about Meiyume's manufacturing and sourcing capabilities, visit www.meiyume.com.

Sources:

1. Beauty Packaging, Cosmetics and Packaging: State of the Industry Report (2024)

SOURCE Meiyume