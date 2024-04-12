Beauty Drinks Market, 41% of Growth to Originate from Europe, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global beauty drinks market size is estimated to grow by USD 353.3 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period. Europe held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 41%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Beauty Drinks Market 2023-2027

Europe is expected to play a pivotal role in propelling the global beauty drinks market

Geographic Landscape:

The Beauty Drinks Market is experiencing considerable growth as more and more people seek to maintain their overall health, appearance, and vitality through food and beverages. With collagen production declining after the age of 20, beauty drinks have become increasingly popular among the prime working age group in the European Union, where over 40% of the population falls between 25 and 54 years old. These products, rich in vitamins, minerals, fruit extracts, and antioxidants, promote metabolism and contribute to skin, hair, and nail health. Consumers are looking for the best ways to keep their skin young and radiant for longer periods, and beauty drinks offer an inside-out approach with essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients like collagen, biotin, and antioxidants. Online customers are driving the digitalization and e-commerce of this market, with factors like consumer confidence and trust playing a significant role in the demand for anti-aging, detoxification, and anti-wrinkle products. Vitamins & Minerals, Protein & Peptides, Co-Enzymes are some of the key ingredients in these drinks. The market for beauty drinks is expected to continue its high demand with the increasing popularity of anti-aging products and the desire for a youthful appearance.

Research Analysis

The Beauty Drinks Market is experiencing significant growth, particularly among millennials and Generation Z, who prioritize healthy food and beverages for overall health and appearance. Nutricosmetics, a category that includes collagen-based drinks and supplements, is a key driver of this trend. Collagen peptides and tripeptides, two popular ingredients in these products, help promote healthy skin by boosting collagen production and improving elasticity. Nutri-cosmetic solutions, which also contain vitamins and minerals, are popular among beauty-conscious people looking to keep their skin young for longer periods. The digitalization of the industry, including e-commerce platforms and online customer engagement, has made these products more accessible and convenient for consumers. The best ways to incorporate these drinks into your daily routine include adding them to your diet as "beauty shots" or enjoying them as part of a healthy meal plan.

Market Drivers

In today's urbanized world, where air pollutants and toxic elements are unavoidable, maintaining a youthful appearance becomes a priority for many. The best ways for online customers to combat the effects of PAHs, NO2, and other harmful chemicals on their skin include consuming anti-aging beauty drinks. With the digitalization and e-commerce boom, the market for these products has seen considerable growth. Factors such as high demand for essential vitamins, minerals, vitamin C, vitamin E, protein & peptides, and co-enzymes have driven this trend. As urbanization and hectic lifestyles continue to rise, so does the popularity of natural, functional ingredients in anti-aging products. Consumer confidence and trust in these drinks are essential, with data management playing a crucial role in ensuring product quality and transparency. The young population, seeking radiance, vitality, and detoxification, fuels the market's rapid expansion. With increasing health awareness and disposable income, beauty drink consumption is poised to become an integral part of our daily routines.

Market Overview

The Beauty Drinks Market is a growing industry, offering consumers functional beverages infused with essential nutrients and minerals for enhancing their overall appearance. These innovative products, such as Collagen Drinks and Antioxidant Vitamins Drinks, are gaining popularity due to their convenience and effectiveness. Producers like Millennials and Gen Z consumers are drawn to these beverages as they cater to their on-the-go lifestyles and desire for healthier, more radiant skin. The market is also witnessing the entry of new players, offering a wide range of products, from Protein Drinks to Biotin Drinks. The market is projected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by increasing consumer awareness and the desire for convenient, effective beauty solutions. The market is also witnessing the use of advanced technologies, such as encapsulation and nanotechnology, to improve the bioavailability and efficacy of the ingredients in these beverages. 