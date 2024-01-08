Beauty Regimes as Preventative Medicine: How the Interest in Holistic Wellness is Enhancing the Relevance of the Self-Care Trend

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Beauty Regimes as Preventative Medicine - How to Align to the Self-Care Trend" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores how the interest in holisitic wellness is enhancing the relevance of the self-care trend and its influence on the health and beauty industry.

Self-care involves consciously caring for oneself to ensure all of your needs are met. Maintaining and enhancing one's mental, physical, and emotional health can contribute in equal measure toward a holistic self-care routine. Elements of the cosmetics & toiletries regime can be considered self-care. For example, maintaining one's hygiene and the appearance can be considered an act of physical self-care, while investing in calming, soothing products can be considered an act of mental self-care.

Key Highlights

  • The youngest generations have almost equal concern for their physical and mental health and wellbeing.
  • Social media is motivating and inspiring consumers to engage in self-care practices and seek out products that can support their self-care routines.
  • Brands continue to take inspiration from the food & beverage industries to attract health-conscious consumers.

Report Scope

  • Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.
  • Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.
  • Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered:

  • What?
  • Why?
  • How?
  • What's next?
  • Take-Outs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l20zkr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Battery Market for IoT Global Forecast Report 2023-2033, Featuring Panasonic, Duracell, STMicroelectronics, Enfucell & Blue Spark Technologies

Battery Market for IoT Global Forecast Report 2023-2033, Featuring Panasonic, Duracell, STMicroelectronics, Enfucell & Blue Spark Technologies

The "Battery Market for IoT - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User, Type, Rechargeability, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and...
United States Work From Home Furniture Market 2018-2028: Market Projected to Experience CAGR of 9% with Focus on Ergonomics and Sustainability

United States Work From Home Furniture Market 2018-2028: Market Projected to Experience CAGR of 9% with Focus on Ergonomics and Sustainability

The "United States Work From Home Furniture Market, By Region, By Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.