BeautySourcing.com Offers Sourcing Opportunities post-Covid Era

Amidst the industry challenges faced due to COVID- 19, BeautySourcing.com emerges as a global marketplace for a complete range of beauty supply-side products. As business models continue to turn to digital alternatives, by leveraging digital smartly to catapult ahead, the site serves as a year round immediate solution that enables businesses to effectively find everything needed to produce the next cosmetic breakthrough. BeautySourcing.com allows members to connect with over 5,000 suppliers from across 100+ worldwide beauty events with a mission to stimulate and maintain international beauty trade in the new normal.

Some of the highlighted features of BeautySourcing.com are:

By leveraging effective big data technology to analyze beauty industry's growing volume, with Beautysourcing.com's cutting-edge, artificial intelligence based SEO strategy and its targeted algorithms, it helps the members to match with both domestic and International buyers. At the same time, it increases the conversion rate of leads from the SERP significantly.

Over 200,000 products showcased from formulation, ingredients, raw materials, OEM/ODM/OBM, machinery & equipment, packaging solutions and hair & nail.

Experienced exporters and pre-qualified suppliers with at least 5 years of active participation in global beauty events.

Updates about major beauty events such as: Cosmoprof, In-cosmetics, interCHARM, Cosmobeaute and more.

Integrated online-to-offline services that offer product preview and appointment scheduling with exhibitors from global trade shows before physical shows resume.

Active community forum for beauty professionals to share industry news, stay connected and network.

About BeautySourcing.com: BeautySourcing.com is an online comprehensive sourcing platform for the beauty supply-side market. It aims to power the growth of the international beauty industry and serve as a community to connect businesses with high-quality products, worldwide trade events, and industry news. The site is supported by a dedicated team of veteran event organizers with over 20 years of beauty industry experience and a keen eye for reviewing supplier capabilities and market trends. For more information, visit www.beautysourcing.com.

