Beazley and PeriGen to Collaborate on Patient Safety Programs Addressing Obstetric Safety

CARY, N.C. and LONDON, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PeriGen, the global leader in developing artificial intelligence (AI) systems for obstetrics, has partnered with specialist insurer Beazley to offer its safety-based obstetric program to Beazley's healthcare clients in the United States.

Under the arrangement, Beazley will facilitate distribution of PeriGen's AI-powered early warning system for labor and delivery, PeriWatch Vigilance®. The system works alongside any existing electronic fetal monitor and assesses long-term trends in fetal heart rate, contractions, maternal vitals and labor progress to provide bedside clinicians with a steady, real-time flow of risk management information. PeriWatch Vigilance® also provides telemedicine tools allowing a single patient safety clinician to provide "safety net" monitoring across an entire network of hospitals. PeriGen's AI technology has been shown in peer-reviewed published studies to be associated with significant reductions in adverse events.

PeriGen will also provide Beazley's healthcare insureds with customized online content geared towards obstetric patient safety and risk management. Healthcare providers involved with Beazley's Quality Indicator Return Premium (QuIRP) program can now choose to incorporate the early warning system for labor and delivery into their risk management program.

PeriGen CEO Matthew Sappern commented: "There is strong alignment between PeriGen's mission to reduce adverse events in childbirth and the interests of Beazley providers and patients. We are thrilled to work with an equally committed and innovative partner to protect against avoidable problems in childbirth."

Valentina Minetti, Beazley's U.S. hospitals focus group leader, said: "Beazley is committed to providing innovative solutions to aid in the continuous improvement of outcomes in obstetrics and all of patient care. Offering our clients access to this AI platform aims to help them to understand patients' conditions and when greater intervention is needed, and ultimately to reduce preventable risks associated with childbirth."

ABOUT PERIGEN, INC.

PeriGen offers innovative perinatal software solutions that incorporate advanced statistical analysis features to enhance clinical efficiency and standardization of care during childbirth. Led by skilled OB practitioners and IT visionaries, PeriGen has created the PeriWatch® platform to provide consistent analysis and efficient display of complex data in real-time to promote better human recognition and communication about impending problems during labor. With PeriWatch®, clinicians can spend more time on direct patient care and less time on manual calculations and data manipulation. To learn more, visit www.perigen.com; follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook; or call 984.208.4250 or email.

ABOUT BEAZLEY

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, the U.S., Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd's syndicates and in 2018 underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $2,615 million. All Lloyd's syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best. Beazley's underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd's. Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business. For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

