Beazley Security Expands Leadership to Support Growth in the US and Europe

Stephanie Webb and Jason Deering join to drive expansion in key markets.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beazley Security today announced the addition of two senior leaders to help manage growth and geographic expansion. Stephanie Webb joins to run sales in the UK and Europe; with Jason Deering focusing on expanding client engagements across the Americas, including the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Both join as Vice President, reporting to Chief Revenue Officer Erin Malone.

The need for additional client facing leaders is the result of rapidly expanding interest in the company's integrated approach to cyber risk management. This includes the company's advanced Managed eXtended Detection and Response (MXDR) platform, integrated Incident Response and Restoration services, and additional risk management and support services delivered specifically to Beazley cyber insurance clients.

"We have experienced incredible growth since launching service solutions that expand on Beazley's Full Spectrum Cyber approach to cyber risk management," said Alton Kizziah, CEO of Beazley Security. "The addition of Stephanie and Jason will help us accelerate client engagement and deliver Preemptive, Responsive, and Adaptive cyber security solutions in key markets. They will also work to ensure we continually meet our high client satisfaction objectives."

Stephanie Webb joins from Proofpoint, where she led a team dedicated to addressing the most critical cybersecurity challenges for enterprise customers across the UK and Europe. Her career spanning more than 30 years in technology and security includes global roles at Cisco, F5 Networks, and Vodafone. Stephanie is also an advocate for diversity in cyber, having served as a chair for the women@Proofpoint initiative, where she championed inclusion and development programs to empower women to excel in their careers.

Jason Deering was most recently SVP of sales for Optiv Security where he led a 300-person client facing team responsible for defining and delivering cybersecurity solutions for enterprise and commercial clients across North America. His 25 years of cyber security experience includes roles at Cylance, Symantec, Blue Coat, McAfee, and Websense. He is also a former board member of the ISSA South Texas chapter and founder of WoodSec, a networking association for IT security professionals in The Woodlands, Texas.

"We're seeing incredible interest from clients, prospects, and brokers in our ability to work as an integrated extension of an organization's cyber risk management strategy," continued Kizziah. "By combining nearly 20 years of claims and cause of loss data with current threat intelligence and real time threat actor activities, we're able to provide clients unprecedented accuracy when considering their cyber risks."

Beazley Security has more than quadrupled in size over the past 18 months and now has staff and operations in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Singapore. For more information about Beazley Security's full range of cyber security and risk management services, visit http://beazley.security.

About Beazley Security

Beazley Security is a global cybersecurity services firm committed to helping clients develop true cyber resilience. We combine decades of cybersecurity protection, detection, response, and recovery expertise with the actuarial precision and risk mitigation capability of our parent company, Beazley. Current operations include USA, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Singapore. For more information, visit Beazley.Security.

