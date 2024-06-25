Beazley Security Goes Live - with market leading Managed eXtended Detection and Response platform

Integrated cyber risk and incident management services firm launches with extensive service offering which includes Managed eXtended Detection & Response

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beazley Security today went live as an integrated cyber risk management company, following the merger, announced in February 2024, of leading specialist insurer Beazley's in-house cyber services team and its wholly owned cyber security company, Lodestone.

Beazley Security launched with an expanded portfolio of services, including a new Managed eXtended Detection & Response (MXDR) service that offers clients always-on monitoring and advanced capabilities to rapidly identify and contain threats. Other core offerings include a robust line up of professional services to help clients prepare for and defend against cyber risks, as well as incident response, forensics, and restoration services should a client suffer an attack. All of Beazley Security's services are delivered by seasoned cyber security professionals.

With a newly expanded roster of staff and clients in the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Singapore, Beazley Security is well-positioned to provide specialized services to Beazley policyholders, while also driving organic growth outside of the Beazley client community.

"The combined power of expertise at Beazley Security will deliver long-term outperformance for our clients, enabling them to build the kind of cyber resilience which is vital in an era of accelerating cyber risk," said Paul Bantick, Global Head of Cyber Risks at Beazley. "Our experience of managing thousands of cyber incidents shows that organizations with integrated risk management services in place, build stronger resilience and are able to pre-empt, respond and adapt to cyber threats more effectively."

"As a new type of cyber risk management company, we have spent the last year building the teams, tools, and proprietary technology needed to help clients proactively identify and address cyber threats. Should an event occur, our focus is on helping clients minimize damage and speed recovery," said Alton Kizziah, CEO of Beazley Security. "We are continually evolving and developing our services to meet the ever-changing cyber threat, and innovations, such as MXDR, are part of a powerful suite of capabilities that quickly identify and contain threats."

For more information contact [email protected] or visit our website.

About Beazley Security

Beazley Security is a global cyber security services firm committed to helping clients develop true cyber resilience. We combine decades of cyber security protection, detection, response, and recovery expertise with the actuarial precision and risk mitigation capability of our parent company, Beazley. Current operations include USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Singapore. For more information, visit Beazley.Security or contact [email protected].

Since May 2023 Lodestone has been transformed from a digital forensics and incident response company to a more diversified cyber risk management solutions provider. With the addition of Beazley's cyber services team and dozens of new hires, the growing team is focused on responsible growth while helping Beazley's insurance clients globally more effectively mitigate cyber risks.

Beazley plc

Beazley plc (BEZ.L), is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd's syndicates and, in 2023, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $5,601.4million. All Lloyd's syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley's underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states and its subsidiary, Beazley America Insurance Company, Inc. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd's, and from 1 January 2024, also from Beazley Excess and Surplus Insurance, Inc.

Beazley's European insurance company, Beazley Insurance dac, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is A rated by A.M. Best and A+ by Fitch.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include Professional Indemnity, Cyber Liability, Property, Marine, Reinsurance, Accident and Life, and Political Risks and Contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

SOURCE Beazley Security