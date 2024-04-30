In partnership with Biz Trends Media, Bebefinn LIVE - Bedtime Adventure will debut in Hong Kong on May 12 , and tour Singapore this summer

will debut in on , and tour this summer Pinkfong's latest hit, Bebefinn , builds a global fanbase beyond the screen through its first live stage show, merchandise, a branded app, and more

Click HERE for images

SEOUL, South Korea, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind Baby Shark, announced today that its latest hit, Bebefinn, will make its stage debut with its first-ever live musical show, Bebefinn LIVE - Bedtime Adventure. Presented by The Pinkfong Company and Biz Trends Media, the 65-minute show will premiere in Hong Kong on Sunday, May 12th at Star Hall, KITEC, and will tour Singapore later this summer.

Bebefinn Expands with Its First Live Show, "Bebefinn LIVE – Bedtime Adventure"

Launched in April 2022, Bebefinn has captivated the world with its joyful songs and engaging stories. The series became an instant hit, making Netflix's Today's Top 10 Kids chart in 21 countries and amassing over 30 million subscribers on YouTube. Fans will now have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Bebefinn as it comes to life in an interactive show filled with fan-favorite songs and dazzling visual effects. In addition to the first live stage show, the Bebefinn universe continues to expand beyond the screen with the release of the branded app in May 2024, merchandise, books, and more.

"We are thrilled to bring the world of Bebefinn to the stage for the very first time with Bebefinn LIVE - Bedtime Adventure," said Gemma Joo, Chief Business Officer of The Pinkfong Company. "This marks an exciting new chapter for Bebefinn, allowing fans to connect with their favorite characters beyond the screen. We will continue to create more content and experiences where fans can engage with the world of Bebefinn in their everyday lives."

Bebefinn LIVE - Bedtime Adventure follows the Bebefinn siblings - Finn, Bora, and Brody - as they embark on a magical bedtime adventure to discover the secrets of a mysterious star that has fallen into their backyard. Featuring fan-favorite songs and a collection of beloved characters, including the Bebefinn family, their pet cat Boo, and surprise guests, the show is sure to be an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

As part of Bebefinn's expansion strategy, the company has appointed Dynamic Brands as its licensing agent for the Bebefinn property in Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Bolivia, bringing the beloved Bebefinn characters to a wider audience in South America through various consumer products and experiences. Previously, The Pinkfong Company appointed Medialink as its licensing agent for Bebefinn in Indonesia and the Philippines. Medialink inked licensing deals in various consumer products including food & beverage (Crystal of the Sea), books (Lampara Books), and more.

In addition, kids and families can enjoy the fun of Bebefinn with "Bebefinn Play Phone", the kid-friendly app that features a range of interactive content including 9 mini-games such as a puzzle and a camera with the Bebefinn filters will be released this May 2024. This Bebefinn branded app will be available worldwide in four languages including English, Spanish, Portuguese and Korean on iOS and Android.

Bebefinn is Pinkfong's 3D animated sing-along series about the adventures of three adorable siblings and their parents. Debuting on YouTube in April 2022, Bebefinn has captured the hearts of kids and families around the world, reaching 30 million subscribers on YouTube and making Netflix's Today's Top 10 Kids in 21 countries and territories. Available on the world's leading streaming services and linear TV channels, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Roku, and more, Bebefinn has expanded its footprint beyond the screen through licensing programs, merchandise, books, interactive games and more.

About The Pinkfong Company

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the company on LinkedIn .

SOURCE The Pinkfong Company