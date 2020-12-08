BEC Moves to Full Shareholder Rights Directive II Readiness with Broadridge's Industry Leading Solution

NEW YORK, LONDON and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, has announced that it has been selected by BEC, a Danish full-service technology firm that develops and operates IT systems for financial institutions, to provide its comprehensive solution for the updated Shareholder Rights Directive (SRD II).

BEC is now live with Broadridge's end-to-end solution suite for SRD II covering global proxy management for retail shareholders, and also shareholder disclosure. The firm is using the solution to support the regulatory needs across its network of 26 banks in Denmark.

"After assessing viable solutions in the market, we determined that the Broadridge SRD II suite of solutions would best support our customers," said Kim Bastholm, development director at BEC. "As a full-service financial services technology provider, we recognized Broadridge's deep subject matter expertise in the Shareholder Rights Directive and its proactive role in helping the market respond to regulatory compliance challenges and regional complexities."

The retail-focused solution provided by Broadridge has helped BEC to roll out SRD II compliance services across its network of banks, streamlining client communication and disclosure requests.

"We are excited to further deepen our relationship with BEC, another leading financial services technology company," said Demi Derem, general manager of Broadridge's International Investor Communication Solutions. "BEC has an impressive network of underlying clients with a proven track record around innovation. Working together, we have enabled its network of clients to be ready quickly and efficiently for this mandatory change."

SRD II significantly impacts shareholder communications for all intermediaries holding or servicing European equities all around the world. The regulation aims to increase the accuracy and transparency of communications between EU issuers and investors – facilitating more active shareholder engagement.

About BEC

BEC is a full-service fintech company covering all aspects of banking technology in Denmark. The company has more than 50 years of experience in IT development and operations for financial institutions in the highly digitalized Danish financial sector. BEC is owned by its customers and services 20-30% of the Danish bank market. Visit https://www.bec.dk/ for more information.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4.5 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than U.S. $8 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 12,000 associates in 17 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

