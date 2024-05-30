Broadridge Acquires AdvisorTarget, Expands Capabilities to Help Asset Management and Wealth Firms Transform Digital Distribution and Marketing

Combining forward-looking advisor intent data with asset holding data enables precision-targeted, cost-effective digital marketing and sales strategies

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announced today that it has acquired AdvisorTarget, a market leader in providing asset management and wealth management firms with data products to help power digital marketing, sales and engagement programs targeting financial advisors. Adding AdvisorTarget's unique advisor insight to Broadridge's existing data and analytics suite will enable asset managers to better target advisors and drive their growth strategies.

"The combined capability this acquisition creates is unique, as it pairs AdvisorTarget's advisor behavioral data with Broadridge's insights on asset holdings to unleash a new level of precision for asset managers, making sales efforts laser-targeted at interested buyers," said Dan Cwenar, head of Data and Analytics at Broadridge. "Our clients will benefit from a more fully integrated, data-driven, digital marketing and sales offering to achieve sales efficiencies, improve customer experiences, and enhance sales and revenue opportunities. With growing pressure on distribution costs, digital marketing programs have taken on a larger role to help asset managers and others improve engagement with advisors and identify stronger opportunities."

"The ultimate end-state for asset managers distributing products through intermediaries has always been the seamless fusion of advisor intent and asset holdings," said Duncan MacDonald-Korth, Founder and ongoing Head of AdvisorTarget. "Not only will this acquisition turbo charge AdvisorTarget's next phase of growth and perfectly integrate with Broadridge's market-leading analytics offerings, but it will finally solve the advisor distribution riddle for our clients. Together, we look forward to creating new and exciting solutions to accelerate growth for asset and wealth managers."

Broadridge fuels market intelligence for asset managers providing insights on retail and institutional fund distribution globally using data derived from its proprietary business processes. Using unique quantitative and qualitative datasets as well as insights and advisory solutions delivered by a team of industry experts, Broadridge delivers asset managers the critical insight necessary to operate strategically, allocate resources effectively, and accelerate growth.

AdvisorTarget collects advisor behavioral intent data and helps asset managers identify new advisor relationships where purchase intent aligns with product strengths.

DC Advisory served as exclusive financial advisor to Broadridge. Broadhaven Capital Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to AdvisorTarget.

