BEC Technologies Announces Industry-First Part 96 Authorized High-Power LTE CPE-CBSD for CBRS

Operators seeking a high performance, robust connectivity, and fully ruggedized UE for Part 90 device replacement need look no further. The 6900R21 is your solution; LTE CAT 12 UE supporting carrier aggregation up to 3 CA DL / 2CA uplink, integrated high gain 15dBi 4X4 MIMO directional antenna, and CAT B CPE-CBSD power up to 38 dBm. CBRS deployments with the 6900R21 will experience increased capacity, higher throughput, and extended coverage. Unique to BEC devices are GORE® Vents for pressure equalization, humidity and airflow, this accompanied with lighting/ESD Protection and the IP68/UL 50E enclosure ensure protection against dirt, harmful ingress of water, humidity and extreme temperatures for years of dependable operation.

The 6900R21 integrates seamlessly with BECentral™, BEC's proven cloud-based remote management as a complete solution for managing large-scale UE deployments. Administrators can remotely provision, monitor, upgrade, and troubleshoot devices from a single centralized location in real-time. For CAF II or other ETC support recipients, BECentral fully supports scheduling, testing, report generation, and submission for FCC Performance Measures.

"This is an exciting time," said D'Andre Ladson, VP of Marketing, BEC Technologies. "Spectrum sharing creates many opportunities to inject capacity into existing networks, and we are excited for the future and eager to continue advancing the market opportunities of the CBRS spectrum!"

Features and Benefits of the 6900R21:

BEC Dual-Pol Dual-Slant Adaptive Antenna Technology

Category 12 with LTE TDD downlink data rates up to 430 Mbps

IP68 / UL 50E SurTec Treated Die-Cast Alloy Enclosure for harsh weather conditions

Flexible Network Modes: Bridge, Router and Advanced Networking

Precise alignment achievable with multi-angle, multi-position mounting brackets

Power over Ethernet (PoE) for flexible location installation and power

BECentral® BEC's Cloud-Based device management for extending network visibility and control of devices remotely

More Information

To Review Technical Details: https://bectechnologies.net/portfolio_item/6900R21

Optional Indoor Wi-Fi Router: https://bectechnologies.net/portfolio_item/eg-210n/

About BEC Technologies

BEC Technologies is a leading developer and manufacturer of 4G LTE and emerging 5G wireless broadband networking solutions for mobile operators, residential, enterprise, and industrial markets. BEC's comprehensive product portfolio of solutions incorporates Fixed Data Routers, VoIP/VoLTE Gateways, Rugged Outdoor, Industrial/M2M Connectivity, Public Safety, Fleet/Telematics, and Cloud-based remote device management. Our solutions are designed for high availability, reliability, and secure connectivity; all backed up with class-leading technical service and support.

Managing Millions of Connected Devices Worldwide, BEC is driving the global transformation to a connected world! For more information, please visit www.bectechnologies.net or follow us on Twitter @BECTechnologies.

