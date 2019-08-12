BEC Technologies Expands LTE Portfolio with the new MX-221P Triple SIM Router

RICHARDSON, Texas, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BEC Technologies Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of 4G LTE and 5G wireless WAN connectivity solutions, announced today the latest addition to the MX-Connect Series, the MX-221P Triple SIM Router. The MX-221P delivers fast 4G LTE speeds integrated with enterprise routing capability, robust and secure wireless connectivity for a broad array of applications. Targeted applications include: Primary Connectivity, Business Continuity, Retail Networks, SD-WAN Deployments, M2M/IoT and Healthcare.

The MX-221P is a high-performance 4G LTE Router integrating Triple-SIMs interfaces with Auto-Carrier Detect and Select, Dual Gigabit Ethernet and Power over Ethernet (PoE). Unique to BEC, the MX-221P automatically detects and measures both signal level and signal quality of your connection and selects the carrier priority and failover order. Alternatively, you can create a pre-defined selection based on preference or rate plans.

A highly configurable platform, the MX-221P seamlessly integrates into any network deployment. It delivers advanced functionality such as Automatic Failover, IP Passthrough, Load Balancing, Dynamic Routing, VPN Termination, SPI Firewall, QoS and VRRP.

"For organizations seeking a rapidly deployable, scalable solution combining enterprise-class functionality with true carrier diversity at a competitive price point, the MX-221P is your choice," said D'Andre Ladson, VP of Marketing.

Other MX-221P Product Highlights include:

Auto-Carrier Detection and Selection

Automatic failover and failback to minimize disruption and network downtime

Gigabit Ethernet ports configurable as LAN, segmented LAN or LAN/WAN Interfaces

Advanced Networking Functionality and Enterprise-Class Routing

Ultra-Compact and lightweight design for simplified deployments & portable use

Power Over Ethernet for flexible deployment and redundant power options

Supported by BECentral®, BEC's Cloud-Based device management to extend network visibility and control of devices remotely

For More Information: https://bectechnologies.net/mx-221p/

About BEC Technologies

BEC Technologies is a global provider of 4G LTE and 5G wireless WAN connectivity solutions addressing critical customer needs in today's markets. Our product portfolio consists of solutions for business continuity, primary connectivity, retail networks, SD-WAN deployments, SMB/Enterprise, industrial, outdoor/rugged, M2M/IoT, In-vehicle connectivity, Public Safety, and Cloud-based remote device management. BEC's high-performance platforms are feature-rich, deliver high availability, reliable and secure connectivity for mission-critical applications and services.

Partners select BEC to differentiate their offering, create value, accelerate business growth, and tap into new markets opportunities! For more information, please visit www.bectechnologies.net or follow us on Twitter @BECTechnologies.

