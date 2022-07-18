Because It Works: Flex Seal's New Tagline

"After hearing countless success stories over the years about how well Flex Seal Products work for people, we decided it was time to adopt a tagline that represents that success. 'Because It works' lets consumers know they can count on The Flex Seal Family of Products to help give them the results they're looking for," said Phil Swift, CEO, Inventor, and Spokesman for The Flex Seal Family of Products.

This tagline is featured in Flex Seal's new advertising campaign titled "Toolbox Hero," which launched on July 14, 2022.

The campaign highlights the expert DIYers and fixers of the world who trust and rely on Flex Seal Products to repair and improve their homes. The advertisement explains what makes someone a Toolbox Hero, and is narrated by Flex Seal's man on the can, Phil Swift.

Are YOU a Toolbox Hero with a DIY success story? We'd love to hear about it! Share your testimonial on social media using #ToolboxHero for a chance to be featured.

About The Flex Seal Family of Products

Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides various DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding , and sealing.

Public Relations Contact:

Isabela Roselione

[email protected]

SOURCE The Flex Seal Family of Products