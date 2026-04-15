Becca Wilson Named 2026 Female Trailblazer of SaaS by Software Equity Group

Spherexx.com® CEO recognized for advancing AI innovation in multifamily operations

TULSA, Okla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Software Equity Group (SEG), a respected authority in Software-as-a-Service M & A advisory for more than three decades, has named Becca Wilson, Owner & CEO of Spherexx.com®, a 2026 Female Trailblazer of SaaS—an honor recognizing leaders shaping the future of B2B technology.

According to SEG, this year's Trailblazers are executives "leading through meaningful inflection points—scaling platforms, navigating market shifts, integrating new technologies, and strengthening customer value propositions in competitive environments."

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Becca Wilson exemplifies that leadership.

A graduate of University of Tulsa, Wilson began her career in Dallas in the oil and gas industry before joining Case & Associates Properties, Inc., a 30,000-unit multifamily, commercial, and construction management firm as Assistant Controller and IT Director. During her 12-year tenure, she learned the value of blending financial, operational, and technology expertise.

In 2000, recognizing the potential opportunities of internet-based software for real estate operations, Wilson founded Spherexx.com.® Her vision evolved over time as the internet and software evolved, unifying marketing, data, and operational systems into intelligent platforms that streamline workflows and elevate net operating income.

Twenty-five years later, Spherexx.com® has evolved into a nationally recognized PropTech innovator, delivering more than 20 integrated software and service solutions. Its platform spans AI-enhanced CRM, revenue management software powered by neural networks, website CMS and inline editing, and intelligent chatbot technology—designed to reduce friction, improve leasing performance, and unlock operational efficiency.

Wilson's industry impact has earned widespread recognition. She has spoken during major industry conferences, including the National Multifamily Housing Council and National Association of Home Builders, and has been named among the "Women Changing the World of Real Estate Management" by IREM. In 2025, she was recognized as a Multifamily Influencer by GlobeSt., and she received the International Stevie Award for "Woman of the Year – Technology – Business and Financial Services" for creating Spherexx Optimize, the industry's first neural network-driven revenue management platform.

About Spherexx.com® Data Science | Performance | Proptech

Spherexx.com® is a pioneer in real estate technology, delivering advanced SaaS solutions that integrate AI, data analytics, and digital marketing into a unified ecosystem. Serving clients across the United States and Canada, Spherexx supports multifamily, affordable housing, senior living, and other residential sectors with platforms designed to enhance performance, transparency, data governance and resident experience.

Its technology stack includes revenue management, CRM, website CMS, business intelligence dashboards, commission and bonus management software, market intelligence software and digital automation & syndication tools. Complementing this, Spherexx offers a full-service advertising agency encompassing branding, advertising, lead generation, and customer engagement strategies.

With a 25-year legacy of innovation, Spherexx.com® continues to redefine operational excellence in real estate technology.

Learn more: www.spherexx.com

CONTACT: K FREEBERG 866.491.7500

SOURCE Spherexx