Bechtel Appoints New Presidents To Lead Its Global Oil, Gas & Chemicals And Mining & Metals Businesses

In their new roles, Marsden and MacAdam will lead OG&C's and M&M's worldwide operations with responsibility for all aspects of the business units' performance and their results for customers. Marsden will assume his position on September 8, and MacAdam will begin her new role on November 1.

"With their focus on collaboration, quality, and creating lasting value, Paul and Ailie have proven themselves as trusted partners to our customers," said Albert. "Their leadership will ensure we are ready to help customers succeed as they work to solve the evolving energy and resources challenges that are shaping the future."

Bechtel Chairman and CEO Brendan Bechtel said, "I am proud and excited that Paul and Ailie are stepping up to lead these key parts of our business. I am also personally grateful to Alasdair and Paige for their decades of service to our company."

Marsden's experience includes serving in senior customer-facing leadership roles on several landmark projects for OG&C. Since 2018, he has been senior project manager for the Pennsylvania Chemicals Project, a world-class petrochemicals facility under construction near Pittsburgh. Earlier, he served for three years as senior project manager for the Wheatstone LNG project in Australia, and prior to that was senior project manager on the landmark Queensland Curtis LNG project in Australia.

Marsden was elected principal vice president in 2014 and senior vice president in 2017. He joined the company in 1995 with a master's degree from Durham University in the United Kingdom, and he is a fellow at the Institution of Civil Engineers.

MacAdam is currently operations manager of the company's Infrastructure business unit, where she has helped grow the unit's project portfolio and overseen investments to enhance its capabilities in the aviation, civil, rail, power, and communications sectors. In 2019, she served as the unit's acting president. Previously, she was general manager for Infrastructure's Asia-Pacific region based in Sydney.

MacAdam's experience includes managing some of the most complex mega-projects in the company's history. As project director for Crossrail, she oversaw the largest civil infrastructure project in Europe. She also served as project director for High Speed 1, the UK's first high-speed rail line.

MacAdam was elected principal vice president in 2009 and senior vice president in 2012. She joined Bechtel in 1985. She holds a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering degree from Bradford University and is a fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers. In 2016, she was listed among the UK's Top 50 Women in Engineering by the Daily Telegraph and the Women's Engineering Society.

About Bechtel:

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; Oil, Gas & Chemicals; and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

