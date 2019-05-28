Bechtel Awarded EPC Contract to Build Rio Grande LNG Project for NextDecade

"Our LNG team is building on a proven track record of delivering world-class projects that help our customers bring an important energy source to the global economy," said Darren Mort, Bechtel's LNG general manager. "Our milestones are a testament to what the industry can accomplish with innovative approaches to technical challenges, and collaboration between owners, contractors, suppliers, and local communities."

Since 2015, Bechtel has delivered 14 large-scale LNG production trains around the world for Cheniere, Shell, Chevron, Santos, and ConocoPhillips. Today, Bechtel-built facilities produce more than 30 percent of the world's LNG capacity. These facilities are now supplying about 61 million tonnes of LNG each year to global energy markets, or enough energy to power more than 85 million homes.

