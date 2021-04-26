Bechtel completes last major lift at U.S. nuclear plant construction site

The Passive Containment Cooling Water Tank module measures 35 feet tall with an outer diameter of 85 feet. The tank module, including the outfitting and rigging, weighs more than 720,000 pounds.

"I am extremely proud of the team that completed this lift for Unit 4," added Reilly. "They delivered this impressive milestone for our customer safely and with quality. We continue to make progress on the project as we transition these units closer to operation. We are proud to be a part of building the future of nuclear power in the United States and providing a clean, carbon-free energy source."

Facts about the Passive Containment Cooling Water Tank:

The tank is a major part of the AP1000 reactor's advanced passive safety systems.

The AP1000 plant's passive safety systems require no operator actions to mitigate potential emergency situations. These systems use only natural forces such as gravity, natural circulation and compressed gas to achieve their safety function. No pumps, fans, diesels, chillers or other active machinery are used, except for a few simple valves that automatically align and actuate the passive safety systems.

The tank will hold approximately 750,000 gallons of cooling water ready to flow down into the containment vessel in the unlikely event of an emergency to help cool the reactor, even if external power is lost.

The water can also be directed to top off the spent fuel pool, while the tank itself can be refilled from water stored elsewhere on site.

The modules used for Vogtle Units 3 and 4 were made in advance of arriving to the project site and ready to be assembled into larger components that make up the nuclear units. Since 2011, major modules were delivered to the site by rail and truck and included a range of plant components such as floor and wall sections and supporting structures that surround the containment buildings and reactor vessels.

The final major module arrived at the construction site in late 2019, meaning all 1,485 major modules required to complete construction had been manufactured and safely delivered.

Fit-out and preparation continues inside, but setting the module completes the distinctive silhouette of the AP1000 design.

With more than 7,000 workers on site and more than 800 permanent jobs available once the units begin operating, Vogtle 3 and 4 is currently the largest jobs-producing construction project in the state of Georgia. Once operating, the two new units at Plant Vogtle will be able to power more than 500,000 homes and businesses.

Bechtel has completed more than 74,000 megawatts of new nuclear generation capacity and has performed engineering and/or construction services on more than 80 percent of nuclear plants in the United States and 150 plants worldwide.

Bechtel is responsible for completing construction of Vogtle Units 3 and 4 under the management of Southern Nuclear, the Southern Company subsidiary that operates the existing two units at Plant Vogtle. Vogtle Units 3 and 4 are the first Westinghouse AP1000 units to be built in the U.S.

Media

Georgia Power news release

Image of CB20 being set on Unit 4 at Plant Vogtle in Waynesboro, Georgia .

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; Oil, Gas & Chemicals; and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

Media contact:

Amanda Meixel

T : +1 706 437 2901

C : +1 706 360 5526

[email protected]

Fred deSousa

T : +1 703 429 6435

C : +1 571 364 5733

[email protected]

SOURCE Bechtel

Related Links

http://www.bechtel.com

