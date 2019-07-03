Bechtel Continues LNG Leadership With First Cargo Delivered at Corpus Christi's Train 2

"We are pleased to have achieved another key milestone, LNG First Cargo, on the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Train 2, as part of the Commissioning and Startup process. This is the result of thoughtful planning and execution, and excellent teamwork with Bechtel," said David Craft, Cheniere's senior vice president Engineering and Construction. "Together we will continue to work towards reaching other milestones for the Corpus Christi facility, including completion of Train 2 later this year and Train 3 in 2021."

"The collaboration between Cheniere and Bechtel has been critical in delivering success on these projects," said Darren Mort, Bechtel's LNG general manager. "This milestone shows once again that our integrated, direct-hire EPC model and our philosophy of 'design it once and build it many times' means lower cost, shorter delivery schedules, and greater certainty of outcome for our customers."

Since 2015, Bechtel has delivered an unprecedented 15 large-scale LNG production trains for customers around the world, including eight trains in Australia. Bechtel-delivered facilities account for roughly one-third of the global LNG capacity, supplying about 61 million tonnes of LNG each year, or enough energy to power more than 85 million homes.

ABOUT BECHTEL

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; Oil, Gas & Chemicals; and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

Media contact:

Mat Ovenden

movenden@bechtel.com

tel. +1 713 235 3041

SOURCE Bechtel

Related Links

http://www.bechtel.com

