Bechtel Establishes Joint Ownership of Unger Steel Fabrication FZE

Newly formed company will strengthen supply chains and deliver integrated solutions globally

RESTON, Va., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel and Unger Steel have come together to form Unger Steel Fabrication FZE (Free Zone Establishment), of which, Bechtel will be a part owner, the company announced today.

The partnership includes Unger's steel fabrication facility in the Hamriyah Free Trade Zone of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Unger Steel is currently the main supplier of fabricated steel for some of Bechtel's international projects.

Steel fabrication facility

"Quality of steel is critical for nearly every project," said Tarek Amine, Bechtel's Chief Supply Chain Officer. "By establishing this new company, and vertically integrating with Unger Steel, we are securing our ability to provide a supply of high-quality steel on time to Bechtel projects across the globe."

Through this newly formed company, Bechtel and Unger Steel will mitigate supply chain risk for their customers in a high demand market. Unger Steel Fabrication FZE will supply fabricated steel to Bechtel's projects worldwide, and from its facility in the UAE, the company will also continue to support third party projects to maintain its position as an industry leader in structural steel fabrication.

"Through collaboration with Bechtel, we'll ensure methodical steel planning and production, while allowing greater visibility into the fabrication and shipment of steel," said Matthias Unger, Unger Steel CEO and owner. "Integration across the workflow will strengthen our ability to mitigate supply chain uncertainties, while securing timely solutions for projects."

Bechtel's resilient, adaptable, and innovative supply chain, led by skilled experts anchored in best-in-class processes and tools, enables the company to consistently deliver on its safety, quality, cost, schedule, and sustainability commitments.

About Unger Steel

The Unger Steel Group is an Austrian group of companies in the construction industry with 1600 employees in over 20 countries. The core competencies of the company are structural and architectural steel construction, project development and the realization of entire projects as a general contractor. All three business units are certified according to ISO 9001:2015 and offer transparency and quality in all processes. The three production sites in Oberwart (headquarters), Sharjah (Dubai) and Brehna (Leipzig, Germany) guarantee the best quality in the three business areas of steel construction, general contracting and project development. Throughout Europe, the Unger Steel Group is the number one in steel construction. http://www.ungersteel.com/

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

