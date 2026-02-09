New role accelerates Bechtel's AI-powered engineering, procurement and construction delivery

RESTON, Va., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel today announced that John Platt, a Bechtel Senior Vice President, has been appointed to lead EPC transformation for the company's enterprise-wide efforts to improve EPC productivity through advanced digital technologies, artificial intelligence, automation, and robotics.

This role builds on a multi-year strategic investment to advance Bechtel's industry-leading quality and execution capacity to take on more of the world's most significant projects.

Bechtel names John Platt Senior Vice President, EPC Transformation.

"Our customers' ambitions continue to grow, and advances in technology are creating new opportunities for our industry to improve productivity and speed, increasing our capacity to deliver more projects and meet the world's biggest challenges," said Craig Albert, Bechtel President and COO. "What sets Bechtel apart is our combination of best-in-class work processes, the quality of our execution data, the maturity of our digital EPC tools, the competence of our people, and the magnitude of the investment we are making across the EPC value chain. John has the technical depth and leadership experience to lead our efforts in real–world execution."

Bechtel has been integrating digitization, robotics, and automation into project delivery for many years, with active deployments across job sites, a growing portfolio of proven use cases, and continued investment in research and development. AI has matured to the point where it can fuel this work further, and Platt's appointment brings all our efforts together under centralized leadership to accelerate adoption and scale the impact across the company's global operations.

"By integrating AI and robotics more deeply into our execution model, we're evolving our processes — building on more than a century of experience while embracing modern approaches that unlock greater value and productivity for our customers," said John Platt, Senior Vice President, EPC Transformation. "We are committed to leading this transformation at scale — just as we always have. Our customers expect us to see farther, move faster, and push the boundaries of what's possible, and that is what we will accomplish for them."

Platt brings more than 25 years of experience at Bechtel, including leadership roles across engineering, construction, and project management worldwide. His recent experience includes:

General Manager, Bechtel's New Energies, Chemicals & Fuels business line, with responsibility for olefins, refining, chemicals, pipeline, water, and low-carbon programs, where he led the organization through shifting market dynamics while maintaining a strong focus on execution.

Senior project leadership roles, including Project Director for the National Nuclear Security Administration's Uranium Processing Facility, Senior Project Manager for Shell's Pennsylvania Chemicals Project, and Senior Project Manager for ExxonMobil's Baytown North American Growth Olefins Recovery ethane cracker project. Platt joined Bechtel in 2000 as an electrical engineer in the Power business and has since held leadership roles across multiple global business units and regions.

With Platt in this role, Bechtel is formalizing capabilities it has been building for years — scaling AI-enabled EPC delivery to meet the next generation of global infrastructure demands.

