Bechtel Ranks #1 On ENR List of Top 400 U.S. Contractors of 2019

"I want to thank our customers for enabling us to earn this recognition once again. We are honored by their trust in us as an EPC partner to help them achieve their objectives," said company Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brendan Bechtel. "It is also a testament to our Bechtel colleagues across the world who collaborate with our customers and communities to design and build projects that help make the world better, safer, and more sustainable."

In addition, Bechtel earned top ranking in Power and Transportation industry sectors.

In 2018, Bechtel strengthened its reputation as a trusted engineering, procurement and construction partner to industries and governments worldwide by helping them deliver their most critical projects and make important progress on their own sustainability goals. Among the highlights:

Partnered with Cheniere to deliver the new liquified natural gas capacity on the U.S. Gulf Coast (Sabine Pass LNG in Louisiana and Corpus Christi LNG in Texas ) several months ahead of schedule and ahead of competing projects in the region;

Partnered with Chevron to achieve operational status at Wheatstone LNG, one of the largest resource projects in Australia;

; Partnered with the government of Oman to complete and open the world-class Muscat International Airport;

Partnered with Rio Tinto to deliver the first cargo of bauxite at the Amrun Project in Australia;

; Partnered with Panda Power Fund to complete the Hummel Station Power Plant, a combined-cycle facility in Pennsylvania that will supply more than twice the power of the coal plant it replaces and reduce key emissions by 90 percent;

And partnered with Georgia Power to deliver major installations at the Vogtle Plant in Georgia, the only nuclear power facility under construction in the U.S.

About Bechtel:

Bechtel is one of the most respected global engineering, construction, and project management companies. Together with our customers, we deliver landmark projects that create long-term progress and economic growth. Since 1898, we've completed more than 25,000 extraordinary projects across 160 countries on all 7 continents. We operate through four global businesses: Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; Oil, Gas & Chemicals; and Mining & Metals. Our company and our culture are built on more than a century of leadership and a relentless adherence to our values, the core of which are safety, quality, ethics, and integrity. These values are what we believe, what we expect, what we deliver, and what we live. www.Bechtel.com

