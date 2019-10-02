Bechtel Receives Award for The Innovative Information Security Program Cyber Health Index

RESTON, Va., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel, a trusted engineering, procurement, and construction partner to industry and government, has been named among this year's CSO50 Award winners.

Bechtel, a trusted engineering, procurement, and construction partner to industry and government, has been named among this year's CSO50 Award winners. Bechtel received the award for its development of a Cyber Health Index used by the company to assess its resilience, identify strengths and weaknesses, and apply cyber protections to ensure a robust cyber security posture. The CSO50 Awards recognize 50 organizations for security projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership.

"Ensuring that we employ robust information security protections is a fundamental part of what it means to be a trusted partner to our customers," said José J. Hernández, Bechtel's chief information security officer. "Our information security team has stepped up to develop an innovative program to assist our business units in their work to stay ahead of cyber threats."

Bechtel's Cyber Health Index program relies on a variety of data sources with daily updates displayed on a dashboard that provides each of the global business unit managers a tool to understand and improve their cyber posture. Each executive management and business unit manager is able to take actions based on the areas that require improvement.

"Our business units each receive a rating, similar to a credit score, to indicate their relative health compared to the rest of the organization, and they receive feedback and recommendations to improve scores—much like changing your diet for better overall health," Hernandez said. "Having the ability to compare cyber health on an enterprise-wide level has immensely increased our focus across the board."

CSO is the premier content and community resource for security decision-makers leading "business risk management" efforts within their organization. The awards are judged according to criteria set by a panel of security leaders, industry experts, and academics.

