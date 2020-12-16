Bechtel Recognizes Nine Supply Chain Partners

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel recognized nine subcontractors and suppliers as key contributors to the success of its projects in the oil, gas and chemicals business.

This year's award recipients exemplified outstanding partnership and teamwork to deliver for Bechtel's customers around the world.

We congratulate award recipients: Airgas USA, LLC, Atlantic Projects Company, Baker Hughes - Turbomachinery & Process Solutions, Bennett Truck Transport, LLC, Fay, an i+iconUSA Company, Lindy Paving Inc., P&I Supply Company, PGT Trucking, Inc. and Rotork Controls Inc.

The awards were hosted virtually this year in the interest of safety for all participants because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We believe that excellent contractor and supplier performance is essential to the success of our projects and are honored to recognize companies that have partnered with us and contributed to the success of our customers," said Gerry O'Connor, Manager of Procurement and Contracts for Bechtel's Oil, Gas and Chemicals business. "To be recognized this year as we all face unprecedented challenges that were presented to us because of COVID-19, makes this achievement even more special."

Companies were evaluated on multiple factors including; overall performance; the ability to deliver quality services/goods on time; the ability to work collaboratively to meet milestones; and meeting or exceeding project expectations in aspects of safety, delivery, construction performance, technical expertise, and environmental compliance. Nominations were reviewed and approved by Bechtel Supply Chain and Project Managers and our senior leadership.

As a global partner in engineering, procurement, and construction, Bechtel is committed to building positive, long-term relationships with key suppliers and subcontractors to facilitate a culture of responsible procurement and drive innovation in the industry.

About Bechtel:

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; Oil, Gas & Chemicals; and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

