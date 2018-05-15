Bechtel Recognizes Suppliers and Subcontractors for Commitment to Excellence

This year, Bechtel recognized 25 businesses and announced four top honors. The companies collaborated with Bechtel and its affiliates to help execute critical national security, environmental cleanup, project management, and nuclear construction work at more than 30 projects in the U.S., UK, Australia, the Marshall Islands, and elsewhere.

"Our subcontractor and supplier community relationships are the cornerstone to many of Bechtel's highly technical, and often first-of-a-kind projects," said Barbara Rusinko, president of Bechtel's Nuclear, Security and Environmental global business unit. "The performance of these suppliers continues to enhance our ability to deliver exceptional service to our customers and advance innovation in the industry."

The recipients of the top awards are:

Large Business Subcontractor of the Year – Teledyne Brown Engineering, for work supporting the Uranium Processing Facility project at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee

Small Business Subcontractor of the Year – DYNACOM Corporation, for work supporting network infrastructure at Bechtel headquarters in Reston, Virginia

Large Business Supplier of the Year – Anvil International, for work supporting the Hanford Waste Treatment Plant in southeastern Washington state

Small Business Supplier of the Year – TD Supply Specialists LLC, for work supporting several of our projects in the U.S.

Tammy Diehl, president and owner of TD Supply Specialists, received her third award from Bechtel since 2012. TD Supply provides specialty or nuclear-grade tools and equipment to a number of Bechtel projects, including the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant, Uranium Processing Facility project, Hanford Waste Treatment Plant project, and the nuclear plant expansion at A.W. Vogtle Units 3 & 4 in Georgia.

"We are dedicated to the successful completion of every Bechtel project we serve. The challenging and collaborative nature of each project, along with a collective 'get the job done' attitude is an environment we thrive in," Diehl said. "Our long-lasting partnership with Bechtel has allowed us to be successful on a number of Bechtel projects over the years."

As a global leader in engineering, procurement, and construction, Bechtel is committed to building positive, long-term relationships with key suppliers and subcontractors to facilitate a culture of responsible procurement and drive creativity in the industry. This year's honorees exemplify Bechtel's vision for partnership by elevating the business unit's model of superior quality, safety, and sustainable practices.

In 2017, Bechtel and its affiliates worldwide worked together with 8,500 companies and purchased more than $15 billion in goods and services from both small and large businesses. These long-term partnerships spur economic development in the communities where our employees live and help sustain the skills needed for future work.

Bechtel is a leading provider of services to the U.S. and allied governments. Noteworthy work includes large, complex projects in site management, construction, environmental restoration, defense, energy, and national security such as management of two national laboratories, construction of the Hanford Waste Treatment Plant in Washington state, and destruction of the last stockpiles of U.S. chemical weapons in Colorado and Kentucky.

