Bechtel Reopens Office in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia To Meet

"We are here to support our Saudi Arabian customers and partners to deliver sustainable energy & chemical products to the world. We are proud of our 76-year history here in Saudi Arabia and today, that energy and dedication to meeting the needs of our Saudi customers and the Kingdom's objectives is just as strong," said Joe Thompson, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Bechtel's Downstream and Chemicals business.

Bechtel's people have engineered, managed and delivered some of Saudi Arabia's signature projects, from Ras Tanura, the first oil refinery in 1943 to today's major projects such as Riyadh Metro Project, The National Project Management, Operation and Maintenance Organization and the Jubail industrial city.

To enable successful outcomes for our customers, Bechtel offers a proven expertise and knowledge accumulated over more than 121 years from delivering hundreds of refineries and chemical plants, thousands of kilometers of pipeline, hundreds of onshore oil & gas facilities, tanks, terminal facilities and unmatched global LNG capacity.

About Bechtel:

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; Oil, Gas & Chemicals; and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

SOURCE Bechtel

