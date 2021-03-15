Bechtel Supports Pioneering Renewables Technology to Help Accelerate U.K. Offshore Wind Generation

Positive results from this demonstration project will further bolster the UK as a world leader in offshore wind generation and support the Government's path to generate 40GW of offshore wind power by 2030.

"Our technology is one of a handful of solutions that can support deep water offshore wind projects, which will massively increase the potential for offshore wind power generation, said Marcus Thor, CEO of Hexicon. "The UK has shown great initiative in this industry and we are delighted to have world-leading construction and engineering company Bechtel to help us deploy our innovative twin turbine floating foundation in British waters. This will be good for the UK and beyond, as the world's demand for clean energy solutions continues to grow exponentially."

The initial partnership will draw on Bechtel's engineering, construction, and project financing expertise to develop the design and constructability of the offshore wind facility. In addition to demonstrating a 35 to 40MW floating wind project, the team will also establish how the technology could be brought to market and explore the roles that local suppliers could play in shipbuilding, mooring, and installations, as well as the long-term serving needs of floating offshore wind.

"We are delighted to be supporting Hexicon to bring their important technology to the market, said George Whittaker, Bechtel business development manager. "As a company that has a long history solving complex engineering problems, including in the offshore industries, we are confident that this technology is possible and could be a real game-changer for the renewables market."

Bechtel is building renewable and low-carbon power projects for customers on their path to net-zero emissions. The company built Ivanpah, the world's largest solar thermal energy facility, and is nearing completion of Keeyask, a new hydro-electric facility in Canada that will generate enough electricity per year to power 400,000 homes. Bechtel was recently selected to support construction of the Black Rock wind farm in West Virginia, in the U.S. Read more about Keeyask here and Black Rock here.

Bechtel is one of the most respected global engineering, construction, and project management companies. Together with our customers, we deliver landmark projects that foster long-term progress and economic growth. Since 1898, we've completed more than 25,000 extraordinary projects across 160 countries on all seven continents. We operate through four global businesses: Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; Oil, Gas & Chemicals; and Mining & Metals. Our company and our culture are built on more than a century of leadership and a relentless adherence to our values, the core of which are safety, quality, ethics, and integrity. These values are what we believe, what we expect, what we deliver, and what we live. www.bechtel.com

Hexicon develops wind power projects in deep water areas based on a patented technology for floating windfarms that enables generation of large amounts of renewable energy offshore. The company was founded in 2009 and has participated in development projects all over the world, including the world's largest floating wind farm off of South Korea. Floating wind power is considered a key component as the world moves from fossil fuels to renewable energy. For more information, please visit www.hexicon.eu.

