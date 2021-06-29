Bechtel supports U.K. students in Elon Musk's 'Not-A-Boring Tunnelling Competition'

"It's amazing to have Bechtel supporting us, not only financially but with mentoring from their team who deliver complex tunnels all over the world. They have helped us consider how our design could perform in real-life conditions and reinforced that now is a very exciting time to be Boring."

The Warwick team consists of thirty science, technology, engineering, and mathematics students. They began working on the project last autumn and had to pass various stages to be down-selected from 400-entries and named as one of the twelve finalists. The team is the only U.K university who will travel to the final in Nevada later in the year to compete with students and hobbyists from around the world, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Technical University of Munich.

The final will see the team use their prototype named Silk-Worm 1 to drill a 30-metre long and 50-centremetre wide tunnel as quickly and accurately as possible. To make the competition more exciting and stimulate the imagination of the participants, there are three winning categories. The categories include the fastest to complete the tunnel, the fastest to complete the tunnel and a driving surface through which a remote-controlled Tesla will drive, and the most accurate guidance system that keeps the tunnel on target. The team's innovative solution is top secret until competition day when the event is likely to attract worldwide interest.

John Williams, Bechtel's U.K & Ireland Managing Director said:

"There is no better investment than encouraging our next generation of engineers to challenge old ways of thinking and doing. The Warwick Boring Team is smart, innovative and driven. They aspire to make a positive impact on the world. We're excited to see how they have approached this far-from-boring construction activity, and the impact the competition ideas could have on the future delivery of infrastructure projects."

Tunnelling is an important component of infrastructure construction, including for transport, energy, water, and digital, and as cities become more congested and air pollution worsens, building more underground infrastructure can be a good solution. Tunnelling is a complex activity with many variables that must be considered and carefully managed, including geology, water levels, ground settlement, and navigating existing infrastructure.

Every year, Bechtel supports engineering college students with college donations in excess of US$180,000. In addition, the Bechtel Group Foundation gives US$2.45 million annually to pre-college students and the business supports STEM programmes globally through its stewardship programmes, including FIRST Robotics and FIRST LEGO League.

