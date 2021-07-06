Bechtel to conduct FEED for combined cycle energy plant to help power economic development in Vietnam

"This power plant is a game changer for the Bac Lieu province," said Scott Osborne, Bechtel's General Manager, Infrastructure, Asia Pacific. "We want to make a difference in supporting Mekong Delta and Vietnam by creating jobs and training, working with local businesses, and providing new opportunities for those in the region. We are proud to be a part of Vietnam's future, contributing to its energy security, trade, and economy."

Bac Lieu is planned to become a hub for industry in the coming years with modern factories and key infrastructure including roads, bridges, schools and hospitals being built to enable its communities to thrive.

"Bechtel is a premier engineering, procurement, construction and project management company for large scale infrastructure projects like our 3,200 MW power plant. Their appointment assures Delta and the country of Vietnam a first-class power plant that will be reliable for the next 25 years," said Bobby Quintos, co-founder and Managing Director of Delta Offshore Energy.

"Bac Lieu is ready for development, and the authorities there have shown their willingness to adopt progressive technologies. We saw this when they chose to install the region's first offshore wind farm. With our LNG-to-Power project, it will shine as the gateway for change in the Mekong Delta," said Ian Nguyen, co-founder and Managing Director of Delta Offshore Energy.

In parallel with the FEED services for the CCGT, DOE is conducting FEED for the offshore receiving terminal, negotiating the terms of the Power Purchase Agreement with Vietnam Electricity Authority and implementing site reparation works. Upon successful conclusion of the FEED, Bechtel and DOE look forward to a smooth transition into the EPC execution of the project.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

About Delta Offshore Energy

Delta Offshore Energy PTE LTD ("DOE") is a Singapore registered company focused on project origination and development in clean energy, with offices in Singapore, Hanoi and Houston. DOE is the owner of the 3.2 GW Bac Lieu LNG-to-power project ("the Project") which was included in Vietnam's national Power Development Plan 7 revised ("PDP7R"). DOE received the Investment Policy Decision and the Investment Registration Certificate to be the exclusive owner of the Project which is the largest Foreign Direct Investment in Vietnam in January 2020. This also includes the first coal-to-gas conversion in Vietnam, the first integrated LNG-to-power project in Vietnam, Vietnam's first approved 100% foreign IPP in thermal power plant as well as the country's first floating LNG terminal. www.deltaoffshoreenergy.com

Delta Offshore Energy media contact

Miriam Martinez: Director of Communications & US Government Advocacy

C: +1 956 330-0038

E: [email protected]

Address: Ago Hub, 12 Hoa Ma,

Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi, Vietnam

Media contact:



Rod Bruce

Head of Corporate Affairs & Communications, Asia Pacific

C : +61 409 637 264

[email protected]

SOURCE Bechtel

Related Links

http://www.bechtel.com

