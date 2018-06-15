Bechtel to proceed with construction of Cheniere's LNG program expansion

"I would like to recognize the Cheniere team, our financial partners, our EPC partner, Bechtel, and our long-term customers at the CCL project for their demonstrated teamwork, commitment and execution, which were critical elements in the successful commercialization and financing of Train 3," said Jack Fusco, Cheniere's president and chief executive officer.

"This expansion supports Cheniere's further growth in the LNG market and we take pride in being part of their achievement," said Darren Mort, Bechtel's LNG general manager.

The work on the CCL expansion includes construction of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) train, an LNG tank, and the completion of a second LNG loading berth, in addition to the existing construction of two LNG trains, two tanks, and a docking facility. The expansion will add 4.5 million tonnes of LNG per year to the plant capacity.

Cheniere's decision to proceed with the expansion of its LNG program is the first new liquefaction capacity announced in the United States since 2015.

Bechtel is the global leader in the LNG industry. The company has delivered 11 LNG trains and 47.5 million tonnes per year of global LNG capacity in less than four years, including three liquefaction facilities on Curtis Island in Australia.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is one of the most respected global engineering, construction, and project management companies. Together with our customers, we deliver landmark projects that create long-term progress and economic growth. Since 1898, we've completed more than 25,000 extraordinary projects across 160 countries on all seven continents. We operate through four global businesses: Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; Oil, Gas & Chemicals; and Mining & Metals. Our company and our culture are built on more than a century of leadership and a relentless adherence to our values, the core of which are safety, quality, ethics, and integrity. These values are what we believe, what we expect, what we deliver, and what we live. www.bechtel.com.

