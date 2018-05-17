Bechtel Tops ENR's 2018 List of Top 400 U.S. Contractors

"This recognition reflects our customers' trust in the people of Bechtel, who are committed to delivering the best projects on earth," said Brendan Bechtel, the company's chairman and CEO. "We will continue to help our customers achieve their goals through the disciplined execution of our business strategy to invest in people, perform as promised and build our company for the long term."

In the 2018 listings, Bechtel is also ranked among the Top 20 Contractors in the following industry sectors:

Sector Bechtel Rank Petroleum 1 Transportation 1 Industrial 1 Hazardous waste 2 Power 3 Telecommunications 16

About Bechtel:

Bechtel is one of the most respected global engineering, construction, and project management companies. Together with our customers, we deliver landmark projects that foster long-term progress and economic growth. Since 1898, we've completed more than 25,000 extraordinary projects across 160 countries on all seven continents. We operate through four global businesses: Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; Oil, Gas & Chemicals; and Mining & Metals. Our company and our culture are built on more than a century of leadership and a relentless adherence to our values, the core of which are safety, quality, ethics, and integrity. These values are what we believe, what we expect, what we deliver, and what we live. www.bechtel.com

