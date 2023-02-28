Beckett Announces $200M+ of Capital Received in 2022 to Support Digital Transformation

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beckett, the most trusted name in the collectibles industry, today announced that it received additional financing from HPS Investment Partners and Freedom 3 Capital in 2022, bringing their total commitments to the Beckett Group to $235 million.

"We're humbled and thrilled about HPS and F3C's incredible vote of confidence, especially at a booming time for the collectibles industry," said Beckett Collectibles CEO Kunal Chopra. "This additional financing will power Beckett's digital transformation. We had a packed 2022, which featured big product launches and revamps of existing products. With this additional support, we're going to keep launching, building, and growing, with the goal of crafting the best digital platform in the world for collectors."

"We look forward to leveraging our 10 years of experience providing bespoke capital solutions to support Beckett's next phase of growth, as the company seeks to expand and maintain its position as one of the most well-respected authorities in the collectibles space," added Aaron Blazar of Freedom 3 Capital. "We are excited to partner with Beckett and enable the company to drive value and efficiency through investment in digital transformation and automation."

The investment reflects both Beckett's long-standing leadership in the collectibles space, as well as its modernization of its product and service offerings. This new investment comes amid Beckett's acquisitions of Due Dilly and NoXX, a redesigned website, and enhanced digital experience.

About Beckett Collectibles

The mission of Beckett Collectibles is to provide the most amazing products and services on the planet for collectors. The iconic brand was founded in 1979 by Dr. James Beckett as a pricing guide for classic American sports cards. The company has since expanded into several other collectible categories with its signature pricing guidance, grading services, and print and digital tools for enthusiasts and professionals in the hobby. With over 30 years' experience assembling the industry's most comprehensive collectibles database, Beckett is uniquely positioned to become the world's premier alternative assets platform. By investing heavily in new digital, subscription, and blockchain technologies, as well as in new verticals and expert talent, Beckett is continuing its commitment to help collectors value, safeguard, and trade their unique items.

About Freedom 3 Capital

Freedom 3 Capital ("F3C") invests in North American middle market companies to support strategic development and growth opportunities. We offer flexible and tailored credit investment structures primarily to family/entrepreneur-owned companies. F3C has a long history of meeting the specific requirements of management teams and the long-term objectives of business owners. F3C's private equity approach to credit investing creates meaningful engagement with companies and valuable, lasting partnerships. Our team has decades of experience in principal investing, C-suite level management and operations. F3C is currently investing capital from its Capital Solutions Fund 5 and F3 Senior Finance LLC, with offices in New York, Kansas City and Dallas. For more information, please visit freedom3.com.

About HPS Investment Partners

HPS Investment Partners is a leading global investment firm that seeks to provide creative capital solutions and generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for our clients. We manage various strategies across the capital structure that include syndicated leveraged loans and high yield bonds to privately negotiated senior secured debt and mezzanine investments, asset-based leasing and private equity. The scale and breadth of our platform offers the flexibility to invest in companies large and small, through standard or customized solutions. At our core, we share a common thread of intellectual rigor and discipline that enables us to create value for our clients, who have entrusted us with approximately $95 billion of assets under management as of December 2022.

