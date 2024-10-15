Beckett Brings Zasshi-Sized Manga to the World's First & Only Manga Grading Service

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beckett Collectibles, the premier grading and authentication company, announced today the expansion of its Manga Grading Services to include zasshi-sized titles. This follows the successful launch of the world's first and only manga grading service. Beckett launched tankōbon-sized manga grading earlier in 2024, and this latest expansion represents Beckett's commitment to serving the diverse needs of manga collectors all over the world.

Including zasshi in its grading portfolio allows Beckett to offer comprehensive grading services for a wider range of manga formats. Zasshi-sized manga, known for their larger dimensions, creative content, and original source material, are a staple in the collections of many manga enthusiasts. By extending their grading services to these titles, Beckett will provide the highest level of quality and authenticity assurance across the manga collecting community.

"We are excited to broaden our manga grading services to now encompass zasshi-sized titles, like Weekly Shonen Jump, CoroCoro & Weekly Shonen Sunday," said Bill Sutherland, Head of Beckett Manga. "We aim to support the thriving and dynamic manga market by offering collectors reliable grading and authentication services. This expansion showcases our commitment to serving the evolving needs of our customers."

Beckett's grading process for zasshi manga will follow the same rigorous standards that made their tankōbon grading service a benchmark in the industry. Collectors can expect detailed, reliable assessments of their manga's condition, ensuring that each graded piece is a true reflection of its quality and value, as well as determining if books are genuine.

Zasshi manga grading services are now available and submissions are being accepted. Collectors interested in having their zasshi manga graded can visit beckett.com/manga-grading

The mission of Beckett Collectibles is to provide the most exceptional products and services for collectors. The iconic brand was founded in 1979 by Dr. James Beckett as a pricing guide for classic American sports cards. The company has since expanded into several other collectible categories with its signature pricing guidance, grading services, and print and digital tools for enthusiasts and professionals in the hobby. With over 40 years experience assembling the industry's most comprehensive collectibles database, Beckett is uniquely positioned as the world's premier alternative assets platform.

