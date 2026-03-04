Beckman Foundation Announces 2026 Conference Attendance, Sponsorships

IRVINE, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation, a 501(c)(3) grantmaking organization which supports researchers and nonprofit research institutions in making the next generation of breakthroughs in chemistry and the life sciences, today announced plans to participate in several key scientific conferences and initiatives scheduled throughout the first half of 2026.

American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (ASBMB) Annual Meeting '26 – March 7-10, 2026 – The Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation is sponsoring the luncheon for this year's Emerging Investigator Seminar to be held in the National Harbor D.C. Metro area.

PittCon 2026 Conference + Expo – March 7-11, 2026 – Attendees of this international conference on laboratory science in San Antonio, Texas can visit Foundation representatives in the Expo Hall at booth 3128. Program Officer(s) will be on hand to answer questions about national grant programs for undergraduate researchers, postdocs and early career faculty. Beckman-branded giveaways available.

APS Squishy Science Sunday – March 15, 2026 – Hosted by the American Physical Society Division of Soft Matter Physics and co-sponsored by the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation, Squishy Science Sunday introduces families and kids of all ages to hands-on activities about physics, including the physics of slime, sand, cotton candy, and other squishy stuff at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. The event is included with a general admission ticket to the museum.

American Chemical Society (ACS) Spring 2026 – March 22-26, 2026 – In-person attendees headed to Atlanta for this meeting's "breakthrough science, career-boosting events, and…the future of chemistry" will find the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation at booth 735 where, along with the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation, the Jane Coffin Childs Foundation, the Kavli Foundation and Research Corporation for Science Advancement, team members will be stationed to share program information and giveaways with grantseekers.

2026 Materials Research Society (MRS) Spring Meeting & Exhibit – April 26-May 1, 2026 – The Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation is sponsoring this year's MRS Keynote Breakfast, where event organizers will officially kick-off the Spring meeting in Honolulu and hope to inspire cross-disciplinary collaboration and scientific exchange among materials researchers from academia, industry, government and national laboratories.

74th American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Conference – May 31-June 4, 2026 – Attendees of this San Diego, California conference on mass spectrometry can stop by the Exhibitor Hall to chat with Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation Program Officers in booth 303, ask questions about grant opportunities and pick up Beckman-branded giveaways.

Located in Irvine, California, the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation supports researchers and nonprofit research institutions in making the next generation of breakthroughs in chemistry and the life sciences. Founded in 1977 by 20th century scientific instrumentation pioneer Dr. Arnold O. Beckman, the Foundation supports United States institutions and young scientists whose creative, high-risk, and interdisciplinary research will lead to innovations and new tools and methods for scientific discovery. For more information, visit beckman-foundation.org.

