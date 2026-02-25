Seven Beckman Young Investigators and Five Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellows Win Six-Month Bridge Funding Awards to Sustain Research Programs

Nearly $800,000 in Total Support Stabilizes Programs during Federal Funding Disruptions

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation awarded a total of $784,476 to 12 Beckman researchers through its 2026 Beckman Bridge Funding Awards, an initiative developed to sustain ongoing research through transitional funding gaps.

The supplemental funding opportunity was open to Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellows in their final year of training, or one-year post-award, who are continuing research in their mentor lab or recently hired into academia. Additionally, the opportunity was open to Beckman Young Investigators in their final award year or No Cost Extension (NCE) period, or one to three years post-award, if they were continuing to work on Foundation-funded research.

"These researchers are tackling a broad range of problems with amazing creativity, doing work that is both important and innovative in new methods, processes and instrumentation," said Dr. Anne Hultgren, Executive Director of the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation. "This bridge funding program will help to sustain the momentum of these outstanding researchers and provide critical support to continue their high-impact research programs."

The following Beckman researchers will receive 2026 Beckman Bridge Funding Awards:

BECKMAN YOUNG INVESTIGATORS (alpha ordered by last name)

Margaret Byron, PhD

2021 Beckman Young Investigator

The Pennsylvania State University

Fluid dynamics of flexibility: deformable bio-structures for locomotion and sensing in complex flows

Katherine Davis, PhD

2021 Beckman Young Investigator

Emory University

X-rays shine light on the synergy between metalloenzyme structure and electronics

Tania Lupoli, PhD

2021 Beckman Young Investigator

New York University

Tuning glycosyltransferases to design synthetic bacterial cell surfaces

Brett McGuire, PhD

2021 Beckman Young Investigator

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Microwave Femtosecond Spectroscopy; Unlocking our View of the Molecular Universe

Alison Wendlandt, PhD

2021 Beckman Young Investigator

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Catalytic Tools to Edit Glycosidic Stereocenters: A radical approach to glycan synthesis

Balyn Zaro, PhD

2021 Beckman Young Investigator

University of California, San Francisco

Bacterial mimicry of mammalian 'don't eat me' signals

Yingjie Zhang, PhD

2021 Beckman Young Investigator

University of Illinois

3D Atomic Scale Spectromicroscopy of Liquid-Solid Interfaces

ARNOLD O. BECKMAN POSTDOCTORAL FELLOWS (alpha ordered by last name)

Jaehyeok Jin, PhD

2022 Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellow

Columbia University

Multiscale Phase-Field Modeling of Next-Generation Energy Storage Materials

Caitlin Randolph, PhD

2022 Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellow

Purdue University

Microfluidics Assisted Mass Spectrometry based Artificially Intelligent Platform for Single Cell Lipidomics

Jonathan Schultz, PhD

2023 Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellow

North Carolina Central University

Distinguishing Molecular Electronic Coupling Pathways by Combining Nonlinear Spectroscopy and Machine Learning

Jacob Spies, PhD

2022 Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellow

University of California, Berkeley

Development of a Time-Resolved Solid-State High-Harmonic Generation Spectrometer for Probing Ultrafast Dynamics in Strongly Correlated Materials

Samuel Thompson, PhD

2022 Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellow

Stanford University

Expanding the synthetic potential in protein engineering with proteins that fold and function in water-immiscible solvents

Bridge funding support is for six months. Awardees may be eligible to apply for a renewal if they continue to meet the requirements of the Beckman Bridge Funding Award.

About the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation

Located in Irvine, California, the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation supports researchers and nonprofit research institutions in making the next generation of breakthroughs in chemistry and the life sciences. Founded in 1977 by 20th century scientific instrumentation pioneer Dr. Arnold O. Beckman, the Foundation supports United States institutions and young scientists whose creative, high-risk, and interdisciplinary research will lead to innovations and new tools and methods for scientific discovery. For more information, visit beckman-foundation.org.

