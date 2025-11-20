BECOME A "FRIEND RECRUITER": ENCOURAGE A DISGRUNTLED FRIEND TO QUIT THEIR JOB AND WIN A TRIP TO COPENHAGEN

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Copenhagen Region (GCR) today announced a new initiative designed to help professionals worldwide escape the growing burnout crisis by finding fulfilling careers in one of the world's happiest regions. But there's a twist: this campaign celebrates the friends and family members who have patiently listened to countless work complaints. Now, by encouraging your loved one to pursue a new direction, you both have the chance to be rewarded with a trip to the Greater Copenhagen Region.

Help a Friend Quit Their Job—You Could Both Win a Trip to Copenhagen!

"We've all been there - listening to a friend or family member vent about their job and wishing there was a real way to help," says Asbjørn Overgaard, Spokesperson of Greater Copenhagen Region. "At least now you can do something about it. It's no coincidence that Copenhagen is ranked as the happiest place on earth. With our unmatched work-life balance, a 37-hour work week, five to six weeks of paid vacation, and flat hierarchies, we believe this holiday season is the perfect time for people to rethink their career choices, and maybe even their life." Asbjørn adds.

How the "Friend Recruiter Program" Works:

GCR is inviting everyone to become a "Friend Recruiter." If you have a friend who constantly complains about their job, simply sign up as their recruiter and refer them to the GCR career portal. Once your friend opens the link and explores opportunities in the Greater Copenhagen Region, you'll both be entered for a chance to win a visit to Copenhagen and beyond, a unique opportunity to get a preview of how your friend's everyday life could look like soon.

This initiative follows GCR's flagship campaign, "Life Quality Insurance," which notably offered insurance to anyone who moved to the region and had second thoughts. The award-winning campaign highlighted the region's outstanding quality of life. Confident that people will fall in love with life in the GCR, the region is now introducing this latest effort to attract talent with a preview trip to Copenhagen.

"This isn't just about filling job vacancies; it's about fostering a sense of belonging and providing a genuine sustainable alternative to the daily grind," adds Maria Hardenberger Sverka, Marketing Director behind this campaign, and expat living in Southern Sweden and working in Copenhagen. "By entering the contest, you're rewarding your loved one with a free visit while previewing their next chapter. The 'Friend Recruiter Program' is our lighthearted, yet serious, invitation for professionals to find their 'job-happy future', and for their friends to finally enjoy some peace and quiet, along with an unforgettable visit."

Sign-ups begin today! Visit www.greatercphregion.com/friend-recruiter-program to refer a friend. Or, if you prefer, wait until the holiday complaints roll in, then come sign up. Winners will be announced on January 31st. Happiness awaits.

About Greater Copenhagen Region

Greater Copenhagen Region is the largest metropolitan area in the Nordics. A vibrant, cross-border hub for growth, sustainable solutions, and innovation. Spanning eastern Denmark and southern Sweden, the region is home to 4.4 million inhabitants, making it the largest recruitment base of high-skilled talent in Scandinavia. Strategically positioned between Scandinavia and Northern Europe, Greater Copenhagen Region connects businesses to 24 million consumers in Scandinavia and 125 million in Northern Europe.

