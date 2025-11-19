DENMARK UNVEILS "UNITED MINDS" SCULPTURE, HERALDING 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF NIELS BOHR'S CALL FOR GLOBAL SCIENTIFIC COLLABORATION

Groundbreaking Art Installation Celebrates the Power of Collective Discovery and Launches Open World Conference 2025

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A State of Denmark and the University of Copenhagen are pleased to announce the public unveiling of "United Minds," a first-of-its-kind public art installation that challenges the myth of the lone scientific genius and celebrates the collaborative spirit that drives innovation. The striking sculpture series, unveiled today, marks the opening of the Open World Conference 2025 and honors the 75th anniversary of Nobel laureate Niels Bohr's historic Open Letter to the United Nations.

United Minds displays Denmark's commitment to scientific excellence through collaboration, funding, and quality of life. Post this Science Hub Denmark Unveils “United Minds” Sculpture on 75th Anniversary of Bohr’s Open Letter. The campaign urges researchers everywhere: “Shape the future of your research in Denmark, where world-leading science and an outstanding quality of life go hand in hand.”

Featuring the iconic bust of Niels Bohr alongside sculptures of his legendary scientific collaborators—Margrethe Bohr, Oskar Klein, Yoshio Nishina, Ben Roy Mottelson, George Gamow, Albert Einstein, and Marie Curie—"United Minds" reimagines how we recognize scientific achievement. Rather than elevating individual contributors, the installation embodies the collective power behind transformative breakthroughs.

"This art installation represents something larger than artistic expression," said Asbjørn Overgaard, CEO of Copenhagen Capacity. "It's a powerful symbolic statement that positions Copenhagen at the forefront of global scientific collaboration. Through the United Minds initiative—a signature campaign of Science Hub Denmark—the nation reaffirms its commitment to fostering scientific excellence through collaboration, stable funding, and world-class quality of life."

A Legacy Renewed: Bohr's Vision for an Open World

Seven decades ago, Niels Bohr recognized what remains profoundly urgent today: that openness, transparency, and international cooperation are the foundations of human progress and global security. His 1950 Open Letter to the United Nations—a plea for mutual confidence and free exchange of information in the atomic age—anticipated the challenges we now face with unprecedented clarity.

"Bohr's Open Letter is as relevant today as it was in 1950, if not more so," said Theis Lange, Head of Department and Professor at the Department of Public Health, University of Copenhagen. "As the world faces complex, borderless challenges—climate change, global pandemics—as well as changes with unknown long-term consequences – artificial intelligence, redefined social fabric - we are reminded that no single nation, institution, or researcher can address these alone. Bohr understood that our shared vulnerability demands shared solutions. His vision of an 'open world,' built on transparency and trust, remains a key-tool toward a safer, more innovative future."

A Global Call to Action

The unveiling of "United Minds" serves as an urgent call to the world's scientific community: the time for collaboration is now. Modern challenges—from cyber threats and artificial intelligence to space exploration and pandemic preparedness—transcend borders and demand unprecedented international cooperation.

"'United Minds' is not simply a monument to the past," said Camilla Ploug, Creative Director. "It is an active invitation to scientists, researchers, and innovators everywhere to embrace the collaborative spirit that has always driven scientific progress. We also invite the public to come and experience these sculptures on display throughout the remainder of the week in celebration of the Open World Conference. Denmark extends that invitation today."

Open World Conference 2025: Continuing the Dialogue

The sculpture unveiling coincides with the Open World Conference 2025 (November 19-21), a three-day gathering dedicated to exploring how openness, trust, and international cooperation can address today's most urgent global challenges. The conference builds upon the philosophical foundation laid by Bohr's Open Letter, bringing together leaders, scientists, policymakers, and innovators to advance collaborative solutions.

Press Access and Visuals

The sculptures will be on display by the front entrance of University of Copenhagen (Frue Plads 4, 1165 Copenhagen, Denmark). The public is invited to view "United Minds" and join in celebrating scientific collaboration, international partnership, and Denmark's leadership as a global innovation hub. Media opportunities for interviews and photography will be available.

Campaign site: https://research.state-of-denmark.com/united-minds

Download the press kit: here

About A State of Denmark:

A State of Denmark is a Danish place brand dedicated to helping people build happy, meaningful lives in Denmark. Through the A State of Denmark Job Portal and targeted campaigns, the initiative connects international talent with career opportunities across the country. Learn more at state-of-denmark.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Copenhagen Capacity