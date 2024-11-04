Becoming a Data-Driven Healthcare Organization: Info-Tech Releases New Blueprint for Maximizing Data Insights in a Complex Environment

As healthcare organizations confront the complexities of managing vast amounts of data, Info-Tech Research Group has published a blueprint that will provide IT leaders in the healthcare industry with essential strategies to overcome challenges such as data silos, compliance issues, and cybersecurity threats. The comprehensive resource outlines a clear roadmap for healthcare organizations to position themselves to unlock the value in their data and drive more effective decision-making. The firm advises that by adopting a unified data strategy, healthcare providers can leverage insights to drive informed decision-making and ultimately improve patient care outcomes.

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group has published new industry insights for IT leaders in the healthcare sector. The global research and advisory firm explains in Build a Holistic Data Strategy for Your Healthcare Organization that as healthcare organizations face a rapid surge in data, they will encounter critical challenges such as fragmented data silos, stringent compliance mandates, and increasing cybersecurity risks. These issues can limit the industry's ability to leverage data for strategic insights and data-driven decision-making. Info-Tech Research Group's recently published blueprint was developed in response to help IT leaders in healthcare navigate complex data landscapes and transition toward optimized, insight-driven patient care.

Info-Tech Research Group's "Build a Holistic Data Strategy for Your Healthcare Organization" blueprint outlines key drivers for IT leaders to consider when building a data strategy for their healthcare organizations.

"The lack of integrated systems and data silos, coupled with regulatory compliance requirements, often hinder effective data management in healthcare," says Sharon Auma-Ebanyat, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Additionally, competing priorities, cybersecurity threats, and limited data literacy further complicate the ability to harness data's full potential. These obstacles highlight the need for a cohesive strategy to optimize data assets, particularly in the context of AI applications and health information exchanges."

The firm's newly released resource emphasizes the urgent need for healthcare organizations to adopt a unified data strategy to navigate today's complex data environment. Info-Tech advises that by prioritizing essential areas such as data integration, compliance, and data literacy, healthcare providers can use data more effectively for strategic insights and informed decision-making. This structured approach, when aligned with core business objectives, enables healthcare organizations to become truly data-driven, maximizing data assets to enhance operational efficiency and patient care outcomes.

In its Build a Holistic Data Strategy for Your Healthcare Organization blueprint, Info-Tech outlines the following as key drivers for IT leaders to consider when building a data strategy for their healthcare organizations:

Enhancing patient care: Use analytics to provide personalized care plans, predict patient risks, and improve treatment outcomes.





Use analytics to provide personalized care plans, predict patient risks, and improve treatment outcomes. Operational efficiency: Apply data analytics to streamline hospital operations, reduce wait times, and improve patient flow and throughput.





Apply data analytics to streamline hospital operations, reduce wait times, and improve patient flow and throughput. Financial performance: Use analytics to manage costs, optimize resource allocation, and improve billing accuracy.





Use analytics to manage costs, optimize resource allocation, and improve billing accuracy. Quality improvement: Focus on outcome measures like mortality rates, readmission rates, and variable costs per case to drive quality improvements.





Focus on outcome measures like mortality rates, readmission rates, and variable costs per case to drive quality improvements. Strategic decision-making: Leverage predictive analytics for informed decision-making and strategic planning.





Leverage predictive analytics for informed decision-making and strategic planning. Regulatory compliance: Ensure that analytics help you meet healthcare regulations and standards.





Ensure that analytics help you meet healthcare regulations and standards. Technology integration: Integrate advanced analytics tools with existing healthcare IT systems for seamless data analysis.





Integrate advanced analytics tools with existing healthcare IT systems for seamless data analysis. Innovation and research: Harness the power of data to fuel research and development, leading to new treatments and technologies such as AI and ML adoption in analytics.

By implementing the insights and recommendations from Info-Tech's data-backed industry resource, IT can help healthcare providers address the complexities of data management, maximize the value of their data assets, and support AI applications like AI and health information exchanges. A strategic and structured data approach enables seamless integration of clinical and claims data, which is essential for early illness prediction, streamlined hospitalization processes, and, ultimately, higher-quality patient care and better health outcomes.

