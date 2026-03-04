Info-Tech Research Group Bolsters Executive Bench as Market Appetite Shifts to Outcomes-Focused Advisory Model

Economic pressures and rising expectations for measurable value are prompting organizations to reassess long-standing advisory relationships. In a market navigating continued complexity, Info-Tech Research Group is strengthening its leadership team to further advance its execution-focused advisory model and ensure it remains closely aligned with evolving client needs.

ARLINGTON, Va., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory services, today announced the appointment of three senior executives to its leadership team: Craig Montgomery as Chief Marketing Officer, Brad Sprecher as Chief Revenue Officer, and Frank Brilliant as Senior Vice President of New Member Acquisition, focusing on member acquisition and growth.

Info-Tech Research Group announced the appointment of Craig Montgomery as Chief Marketing Officer, Brad Sprecher as Chief Revenue Officer, and Frank Brilliant as SVP of New Member Acquisition. The appointments reflect evolving expectations for advisory partners as organizations seek guidance that translates strategic insight into practical execution and measurable business outcomes. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Craig Montgomery's appointment brings to the firm more than two decades of leadership experience across technology and advisory-led businesses, with past senior positions at Dell, Driven Brands, and Sprint Nextel. Brad Sprecher previously spent the majority of his career at Gartner during a period in which the firm scaled from approximately $650 million to more than $6 billion in revenue. Frank Brilliant adds 25 years of experience in research, advisory, and information services, where he has led global revenue organizations and guided companies through sustained growth and transformation.

"We are seeing a clear shift in what executives expect from their advisory partners. Info-Tech's business model reflects what we've long known and predicted years ago, which is that insight alone is not enough to serve the complex and time-sensitive needs of organizations navigating exponential change," says Tom Zehren, Chief Executive Officer of Info-Tech Research Group. "Our ability to deliver measurable outcomes in a rapidly changing landscape is backed by our ongoing investment in enterprise-caliber talent and capability. While the market shifted, we were already evolving alongside our members. These leadership appointments and the expertise Craig Montgomery, Brad Sprecher, and Frank Brilliant each offer further enhance our position to meet members where they are today while building the support they will need tomorrow."

These appointments reflect Info-Tech's continued commitment to aligning its leadership capabilities with the evolving needs of its members and the broader advisory landscape.

The Industry Leaders Joining Info-Tech Research Group

As the incoming Chief Marketing Officer, Craig Montgomery joins Info-Tech after most recently serving as President of ATI at Driven Brands. Throughout his career, Montgomery has led both sales and marketing functions in enterprise and growth-stage environments, with a proven track record of strengthening value propositions in complex, subscription-based businesses.

"Info-Tech operates at the intersection of insight and execution, and marketing in this environment demands clarity and credibility," says Montgomery. "Organizations want partners who can demonstrate measurable impact. Our focus is on deepening our relevance to members and strengthening our position as the advisory firm that connects strategy directly to execution and outcomes."

Brad Sprecher joins Info-Tech as Chief Revenue Officer, having built and led high-performing global sales organizations, including at Gartner during a period of significant revenue growth. Most recently, Sprecher served as Chief Revenue Officer at Sun IP, where he led all client-facing functions and delivered more than 30% year-over-year growth.

"Organizations are looking more closely at the value they receive from their advisory partners. I believe Info‑Tech Research Group is uniquely positioned to help organizations navigate this shift as they reassess traditional models," says Sprecher. "There is growing demand for firms that can demonstrate tangible, measurable impact, and I'm extremely excited to help Info‑Tech scale its commercial reach in line with the value the firm consistently delivers to its members."

Frank Brilliant, Info-Tech's SVP, New Member Acquisition, brings more than 25 years of experience leading global research and advisory organizations. Brilliant was among the first employees at Forrester, helping build the firm during its formative growth years. Brilliant later served in various senior leadership roles at Wolters Kluwer and Lux Research, including SVP of Sales, Chief Revenue Officer, and CEO.

"I've spent over two decades in the research and advisory industry, and the expectations placed on advisory partners have fundamentally changed," says Brilliant. "Leaders want practical guidance that helps them move from decision to delivery with confidence. What attracted me to Info-Tech is the firm's unwavering commitment to supporting and guiding its members throughout that journey. I'm looking forward to helping expand our reach and introduce more organizations to an approach that supports real measurable outcomes."

The strengthening of Info-Tech's executive bench reflects a deliberate, multi-year evolution of the firm's advisory capabilities to meet member expectations. In recent years, the firm has further enhanced its offering across research, advisory, operations, and international markets, as well as ongoing advancements in agentic AI and AI-enabled research delivery models designed to enhance personalization and member impact.

As organizations reassess how they engage with research and advisory partners, Info-Tech remains focused on delivering strategic, execution-ready guidance and tools that directly translate into measurable business outcomes.

For additional information about Info-Tech Research Group's executive leadership team, growth strategy, or to request briefings and commentary on the firm's research and advisory services, please contact [email protected].

Media Pass Access for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas

Registration is now open for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, taking place June 9 to 11, 2026, at Bellagio in Las Vegas. The research and advisory firm's premier event will bring together thousands of CIOs, CISOs, and public-sector technology leaders to explore critical topics that are top of mind for organizations, including cybersecurity resilience, incident response, AI governance, and digital service modernization.

Journalists, podcasters, and media influencers with a media pass will have access to exclusive research, expert commentary, and on-site interview opportunities with Info-Tech analysts and industry leaders. To apply for media passes, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group