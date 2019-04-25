Bed Head By TIGI Unveils Your Vibe Our Tribe Campaign

Bed Head knows your hair shows the world who you are. They believe that every individual should feel empowered to be creative, to be whoever they want to be. Not just in hair, but in life. Bed Head's mission is to help consumers be anything but ordinary - Stand Out, Don't Fit In. Drawing inspiration from the city streets and the unique energy of the people that live there, Bed Head champions artists of all kinds and celebrates them as a creative collective: from hairdressers to graphic artists, from fashion to festival. Bed Head celebrates Your Vibe, Our Tribe.

"For decades, Bed Head has been synonymous with self-expression, creativity and individuality. We are proud to unveil our 2019 'Your Vibe, Our Tribe' initiative which highlights bold creatives who embody the Bed Head spirit. This talented and versatile group is not afraid to stand out and not fit in; and their hair is only one of the many ways they express themselves. With Bed Head's innovative styling range, hairdressers and clients alike inspire and celebrate their own uniqueness." - General Manager, TIGI Americas & APAC, Elisa Fischer

MEET THE TRIBE:

BRIA VINAITE - Bria Vinaite is an actress whose career began when Sean Baker discovered her on Instagram. The writer and director went on to cast Bria as the lead in his critically acclaimed film The Florida Project, and, as they say, the rest is history. Before rising to international stardom, the NYC raised actress was known for having a deviously creative streak, which included founding ChroniCal Designs, a weed-themed clothing line, at 19 years old. Currently, she's writing and producing a project based off of her teenage years.

KIKI TOBAR - Kiki Tobar is a master of transformations whose preferred medium is color and extensions. She always dreamed of becoming a hairdresser and was lucky to pick up a few tips and tricks from her parents, who have owned a hair school for over 30 years. Based in West Hollywood, Kiki is a color educator for TIGI whose ingenuity is fueled by the eclectic streets of L.A and the energy of every music festival she attends. Obsessed with anything that sparkles, Kiki is also a talented makeup artist and painter.

PHILIP DOWNING - Philip Downing's career began when he marched into his hometown salon and confidently asked if he could have a job. Not long after, Philip joined TIGI's Inspirational Youth team, where his knack for creating statement-making looks was first recognized. Now the tables have turned and Philip is a creative director at the TIGI Academy in NYC, assisting the training courses for TIGI Ambassadors and TIGI Inspirational Youth. When he's not styling or teaching, it's safe to assume that Philip is lounging on a sandy beach somewhere in the world.

KELIA MONIZ - Kelia Moniz started surfing at five years old and has been shooting the curl ever since—she's also a two-time World Championship Longboarder. Born and raised in Oahu, Hawaii, where the locals have famously dubbed her "Sister," Kelia is fearlessly confident in any situation, whether she's paddling out in a wetsuit or getting styled for a photoshoot.

NATALIE NOOTENBOOM - Natalie Nootenboom rocked the fashion world when she became the first plus-size model to walk in an Anna Sui fashion show at just 16 years old. Now signed to three modeling agencies, Natalie's voice has added a powerful punch to the body-positivity movement. When she's not strutting down the runway or striking a pose on set, this half-Japanese model (who is the niece of DJ Steve Aoki and model Devon Aoki) is at the studio working on her first heavy-metal EP.

PARIS LOVE CHILD - Paris Love-Child is a renaissance woman living her best life in West London. With a business savvy mindset, Paris started an events and fashion company that provides clients with cosmetology, makeup, personal fashion styling, and creative direction services. Paris has spent the last five years as the lead singer and songwriter for SoLA, an eclectic band that blends the beats of world, jazz, trap, classical, house, hip-hop, and tribal music. Paris is now concentrating on her solo career as a rapper in the UK underground scene, so keep an eye out for her debut EP.

DANI THORNE - Dani Thorne is an LA-based electronic DJ and producer whose music is out of this world. She draws crowds spinning as her alien alter ego COM3T. Dani started raving at 17 years old, quickly became obsessed with letting the beat drop and swiftly adopted her signature style of rainbow-colored tresses. She's also a cheerleader for her fellow female DJs through Girl On Girl, a SoundCloud series that reveals the unedited outcome when two musical talents spin back-to-back.

BRITTANY SKY - Brittany Sky isn't your average DJ and Creator—and she's got the receipts to prove it. With a killer sense of what's trending in music, fashion and beauty, her hustle is inspiring. It's also led to her opening for major music artists including Snoop Dogg, Migos, 2Chainz, Stormzy and more, spinning at the most exclusive clubs worldwide, and creating mixes for brands such as Beats by Dre, Adidas, and Billboard. Brittany's laid back vibes have even caught the eye of Kendrick Lamar, who cast her as his love interest in the Poetic Justice music video.

WES PALMER - Wes Palmer is a Houston-based hairstylist with a knack for going viral via @wesdoeshair. This Instagram sensation is known for captivating videos that put his classic training and original methods of hair painting, balayage, vibrant color, and haircutting on blast. He gave up his childhood dream of playing professional tennis to become a stylist but Wes' constant drive for reinventing tresses and pushing the limits of creativity proves that he made the right career choice. He loves getting out of Texas and exploring distant corners of the globe, especially when he's collaborating as a brand ambassador for TIGI & a member of The Behind The Chair Team.

JOEL TORRES - Joel Torres grew up offering haircuts to his friends and neighbors in Puerto Rico, a hobby that eventually led him to join the TIGI International Creative Team over 19 years ago. Now based in Dallas, Texas, where he brings volume to the TIGI Learning Lab, Joel is a master educator with a focus on the men's market. Joel's handiwork has graced the pages of Vogue Italia, Harper's Bazaar, and InStyle—plus your Instagram feed, where he debuts collaborations and releases how-to videos. Despite his insanely polished portfolio, Joel is still a kid at heart who is happiest when he's at Disney World.

ABOUT TIGI

TIGI founder, award-winning, iconic hairdresser, Anthony Mascolo has created a unique culture: a family-orientated hub of creatives who share his ethos of pushing the boundaries and technical know-how to benefit themselves and other professional hairdressers. It's about sharing everything through TIGI education, exciting the audience through shows and artistic imagery. TIGI understands and interprets fashion to create hairstyles hairdressers will want to recreate and their clients will love to wear, using TIGI products to enhance the cut, colour, style and finish.

