BEDGEAR Announces Strategic Organizational Evolution to Support Rapid Growth and Future Expansion

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, renowned in the sleep industry for pushing boundaries to offer personalized solutions for people who aspire to Wake Ready®, today announced a series of strategic organizational enhancements designed to support the company's continued growth and expansion into 2026.

At a time when the industry is marked by downsizing and uncertainty, BEDGEAR is doubling down on its people, strengthening leadership, sharpening its structure, and building the team that will shape the brand's next chapter. The company has reinforced several core functions to increase operational efficiency, improve commercial focus, and build a more connected product-development pipeline. These updates are intended to position BEDGEAR for long-term success while creating more leadership opportunities across the organization.

"We've seen significant momentum and growth this year, and the best way to honor that growth is to invest even deeper in the people who fuel it," BEDGEAR's Founder/CEO Eugene Alletto said. "Our people have always been our strongest competitive advantage, and these organizational enhancements ensure we stay agile, innovative, and aligned as the business expands. While the rest of the industry retreats, we're pushing forward."

To accelerate product innovation, Category Management and New Product Development will now operate under Kirstin Rauhauser, BEDGEAR's newly appointed Director of Design, Development and Merchandising. With more than 20 years of experience spanning apparel, home decor, textiles, and home furnishings, Rauhauser brings a valuable outside perspective that has long fueled BEDGEAR's ability to think differently and push beyond traditional industry boundaries. This unified approach strengthens the full product journey from market insights to design to launch, ensuring BEDGEAR's product pipeline remains fast, connected, and consistent with the brand's vision.

On the commercial side, meanwhile, BEDGEAR has introduced three newly defined U.S. sales regions: East, Mid-US, and West. This structure allows the company to stay closer to regional consumer needs and deliver stronger support to retail partners. As part of this evolution, Todd Buchach has been elevated to Director, Marketing & Sales for the East Region, recognizing his continued leadership and commitment to BEDGEAR's brand presence in the field.

To support BEDGEAR's operational foundation, the company has also consolidated three core operations areas under unified leadership. Ed Finn will now lead Planning & Systems, bringing Forecasting & Planning together with Business Systems. With a career rooted primarily in retail—managing assortments and strategies that supported over a billion dollars in annual retail sales—and more recent experience in wholesale, Finn brings a deep understanding of how to get the right product in the right place for both retail partners and DTC customers.

In addition, long-tenured BEDGEAR leaders Anthony Hicks and Terri Pendleton will expand their oversight. Hicks will lead both Production and Warehousing, and Pendleton will take Transportation under her umbrella alongside Customer Success, ensuring end-to-end connection from planning through on-time, accurate delivery. This alignment is designed to streamline decision-making, strengthen operational efficiency, and create a more connected flow across BEDGEAR's supply chain.

"These updates are about building what's next, not just for the company but for every member of our team," Alletto added. "Our team is the engine behind every innovation we bring to the market, and BEDGEAR is growing because of the team's passion, curiosity, and commitment to getting better every day. By refining how we collaborate and innovate, we are creating an environment that supports development while also positioning the business for continued growth ahead."

BEDGEAR continues to expand and actively invest in new talent across multiple functions. To explore career opportunities and join the growing BEDGEAR team, please visit BEDGEAR's Careers Page.

