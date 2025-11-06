Sleep Looks Good on You: BEDGEAR Enters Beauty Space with Official Launch of the BEDGEAR Beauty Collection

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, renowned in the sleep industry for pushing boundaries to offer innovative solutions for people who aspire to Wake Ready®, today announced the launch of the BEDGEAR Beauty Collection, a first-of-its-kind lineup designed to redefine beauty sleep while protecting, preserving, and supporting skin and hair overnight.

The BEDGEAR Beauty Collection is a first-of-its-kind lineup designed to redefine beauty sleep while protecting, preserving, and supporting skin and hair overnight.

"Beauty sleep isn't just a saying—it's a science," BEDGEAR's Founder/CEO Eugene Alletto said. "With the BEDGEAR Beauty Collection, we've combined our rest and recovery expertise with innovative materials to create products that work as hard as you do while you sleep. Every piece is carefully designed and proven to be friction-free, protecting your skin and hair, so you wake up more refreshed, radiant, and ready to glow. By combining the quality sleep BEDGEAR delivers with these essentials, we're amplifying the health and beauty benefits that truly begin from within."

The all-new collection centers on BEDGEAR's innovative Hyper-Silk® technology, a vegan, 100% cruelty-free alternative to traditional silk. This luxuriously smooth fabric glides effortlessly across skin and hair, reducing sleep lines, frizz, tangles, and hair breakage by eliminating friction and maximizing comfort. Also cool-to-the-touch and breathable, the BEDGEAR Beauty line utilizes airflow, allowing users to easily maintain ideal temperature without overheating, which helps decrease inflammation and morning puffiness.

Products Include:

Beauty Performance® Pillow ($219.99): Built with an ergonomic shape that cradles the face and provides a comfortable sleep surface for the head and shoulders, the friction-free Beauty Performance® Pillow reduces pressure to help prevent sleep lines, wrinkles, and morning puffiness. The pillow features a luxuriously smooth Hyper-Silk cover that is enhanced with stretch, cool-to-the-touch, removable, and washable for easy care. Designed to reduce overheating, its breathable construction features Air-X® mesh and air vents to direct heat away from the body. Inside, an adaptive hybrid fill provides the ideal balance of comfort and support.

Hyper-Silk Performance® Pillowcase (Queen: $69.99 | King: $79.99): This friction-free Hyper-Silk pillowcase provides overnight protection for skin and hair, helping to reduce sleep lines, hair breakage, and frizz caused by traditional cotton pillowcases. Engineered with stretch and more airflow than traditional silk, the pillowcase is breathable and designed to prevent overheating and morning puffiness. Available in Queen and King sizes, and in White, Black, and Misty Blue, BEDGEAR's Hyper-Silk Performance® Pillowcase is also high-efficiency washable for reduced energy use and easy care.

Hyper-Silk Performance® Sleep Mask ($69.99): Featuring a breathable design to keep sleepers cool, the Hyper-Silk Performance® Sleep Mask also delivers total blackout comfort while protecting delicate skin and lashes. Crafted from Hyper-Silk fabric, the mask is smooth, cool-to-the-touch, and friction-free, helping reduce sleep lines, puffiness, and irritation. Double-padded eye cups shield lashes and extensions, while adjustable straps provide a secure, comfortable fit. The Hyper-Silk Performance® Sleep Mask is available in White, Black, and Misty Blue.

Hyper-Silk Performance® Turban ($69.99): The lightweight Hyper-Silk Performance® Turban reduces frizz, preserves style, and prevents breakage. More breathable than traditional silk, this turban won't trap moisture in the hair and features a secure yet flexible fit for all-night comfort. Additionally, it's high-efficiency washable for reduced energy use and easy care. Available in Black and Misty Blue.

Hyper-Silk Performance® Scrunchies ($39.99): Designed for all hair types, the Hyper-Silk Plush and Skinny Scrunchies provide a gentle yet secure hold that prevents tugging, snagging, and creasing. The Plush Scrunchie features a cushioned, oversized design that envelops hair in friction-free softness, perfect for preserving styles, while the Skinny Scrunchie offers a smooth and subtle style that protects hair day or night. Both are made from luxuriously smooth, vegan Hyper-Silk and feature more airflow than traditional silk. The Plush Scrunchie is available in Black, and the Skinny Scrunchies come in a set of six in Black.

"The BEDGEAR Beauty Collection elevates your nighttime routine by combining our patented sleep technology with beauty-focused design," Alletto added. "It's about waking up looking and feeling your best—every single day."

The BEDGEAR Beauty Collection is now available on BEDGEAR.com.

About BEDGEAR®

Since 2009, BEDGEAR has been redefining the way the world sleeps through innovation, personalization, and sustainability. As the Performance® Sleep Brand, BEDGEAR creates groundbreaking sleep solutions for those who aim to Wake Ready®. Designed for active lifestyles, BEDGEAR's high-tech products feature moisture-wicking, instant-cooling, and airflow-maximizing materials that help the body naturally regulate temperature for deeper, more restorative rest.

Guided by the belief that One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR designs modular mattresses and bedding that are personally fit to each sleeper's body type, sleep position, and temperature preference—ensuring comfort without compromise, especially critical for individual comfort for those who sleep with partners. Engineered and manufactured in the USA and overseas with a focus on sustainability, BEDGEAR's lineup includes mattresses, pillows, sheets, protectors, blankets, and the BEDGEAR Beauty Collection, along with bedding for kids, babies, pets, and travel.

With more than 280 worldwide patents and trademarks and retail presence in over 6,500 stores across the globe, BEDGEAR continues to lead the evolution of personalized sleep.

Media Contact:

BEDGEAR | [email protected]

SOURCE BEDGEAR