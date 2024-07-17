BEDGEAR Boosts Executive Team with Holly Adorno's Promotion and Addition of Kimberly Kent

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, the Performance® bedding company known for its innovative products, is excited to announce leadership enhancements designed to drive the company's continued success and growth. BEDGEAR is pleased to share the promotion of Holly Adorno from Director of Player Development (Education) to Vice President of Player Development, alongside the strategic addition of Kimberly Kent to the sales team as Vice President of Strategic Accounts.

Holly Adorno: A Proven Leader

Holly Adorno, Vice President of Player Development Kimberly Kent, Vice President of Strategic Accounts

Holly Adorno's journey with BEDGEAR began over 12 years ago, during which she consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence. Her career started in the retail sector at Jennifer Convertibles, where she developed a vision for driving and supporting a brand in brick-and-mortar stores. This experience provided Adorno with the foundational insights necessary to excel in the dynamic environment at BEDGEAR.

As the Director of Player Development, Adorno was instrumental in championing BEDGEAR's LOVE360 strategy. She built a team of industry-leading brand champions and educators who embody energy, enthusiasm, and passion for the brand. Adorno's leadership philosophy, which emphasizes gratitude, fairness, goal clarity, passion, accountability, and teamwork, has cultivated a collaborative and high-performing environment. Her values of purpose, respect, integrity, and authenticity are the bedrock of her approach to leadership.

"I am thrilled to announce the elevation of Holly Adorno to Vice President of Player Development at BEDGEAR. As Director of Player Development, Holly has embodied the value of education perfectly, ensuring that our commitment to educating retail sales professionals and customers remains unwavering through both good and challenging times. With her passion, dedication, and vision, Holly has consistently demonstrated what it means to lead with purpose and innovation and is a driving force behind our continued success as a brand," stated BEDGEAR Founder and CEO Eugene Alletto.

In her new role as Vice President of Player Development, Adorno's knowledge, skills, and leadership will have an even broader impact both within and outside the organization. BEDGEAR is confident that she will continue to drive the brand forward with the same dedication and visionary leadership that she has consistently demonstrated.

Kimberly Kent: A Strategic Addition

BEDGEAR is equally thrilled to welcome Kimberly Kent as Vice President of Strategic Accounts. Kent brings over 20 years of experience in the bedding industry and a wealth of knowledge that will significantly enhance the sales team. Her extensive relationships within the industry will be invaluable as she creates and implements innovative marketing programs that cover planning, in-store experiences, educational initiatives, e-commerce capabilities, and more. Kent's accounts include both large regional retailers and national accounts.

"I'm excited for Kimberly Kent to be joining BEDGEAR as Vice President of Strategic Sales, bringing her passion for growth and extensive expertise in the bedding industry to our team. Known for her thoughtful leadership and partnership approach, Kimberly is poised to strengthen BEDGEAR's retailer relationships as BEDGEAR continues to innovate in the category and gain mattress share. Her commitment to enhancing customer experience fits perfectly with our brand's LOVE360 approach to business and she's going to be invaluable in driving our next level of success," stated BEDGEAR Executive Vice President of Strategy Shana Rocheleau.

Kent's energy and fresh approach align perfectly with BEDGEAR's mission to deliver the best products and experiences to customers. The company is confident that her addition to the team will help achieve business goals and further enhance the brand's reputation.

About BEDGEAR:

Since 2009, BEDGEAR® has been redefining the sleep industry, pushing the limits to deliver groundbreaking sleep solutions for those who aim to Wake Ready™. As The Performance® Sleep Brand, BEDGEAR caters to active lifestyles with high-tech innovations that are moisture-wicking, instant-cooling, and maximize airflow, helping one's body naturally regulate its temperature. Embracing the philosophy that One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR designs bedding products tailored to unique body type, sleep position, and temperature preference. Through personalized, sustainable, and high-tech innovations, BEDGEAR is changing the way people rest and recover.

Proudly made in the USA, BEDGEAR ensures that co-sleepers can cuddle without compromise with a range of modular mattress options. Product lineup includes pillows, sheets, mattress protectors, blankets, pet beds, and items for travel, kids, and babies, often featuring removable, washable covers for a clean sleep environment. With over 280 worldwide patents and trademarks, BEDGEAR is available in more than 4,000 retail stores globally. Wake Ready™!

