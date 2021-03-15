BEDGEAR Recaps 2020's Company and Product Growth and Announces Strategic New Hires and Elevations

BEDGEAR has expanded the brand's Sales, Marketing, Sales Support and Operations teams to reinforce all touchpoints of the customer. The education staff of the BEDGEAR Sleep Coach team has increased in the field, and departments were re-aligned to ensure customers are successful with their in-store and digital initiatives. BEDGEAR's Consumer Marketing team has expanded to support the brand's direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategies and gain a better understanding of consumers' purchasing behavior and trends on bedgear.com and other DTC online marketplaces. BEDGEAR's Product Marketing team has taken on product management responsibilities to ensure BEDGEAR's global Sales team and customers' retail sales associates have the right product knowledge and assets to increase revenues.

BEDGEAR co-founder Shana Rocheleau, formerly the Vice President of Strategy, has been named Executive Vice President of Strategy. In this new role, Shana will now oversee Forecasting and Planning, Sales Support and Retail Operations. Shana will be advancing BEDGEAR's LOVE 360 approach to retailers, replicating the brand's customer journey. LOVE 360 ensures each retail customer is fully immersed in marketing, in-store experience, merchandising and education with BEDGEAR. This committed support allows BEDGEAR to anticipate, meet and exceed customers' needs to increase their overall sales growth.

"Because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, BEDGEAR made some calculated and strategic decisions to focus on building impactful departments with insightful leaders and clever individual contributors who can continue to bring innovative bedding products that are personalized based on body type, sleep position and temperature and have enhanced airflow to retail customers and consumers," said BEDGEAR founder and CEO Eugene Alletto. "The past year also allowed the BEDGEAR Foundation to give back to communities, both domestically and abroad. As a leader in the bedding industry, BEDGEAR must continue to not just innovate with breathable bedding but also set an example for others with our humanitarian values."

Company and Product Growth in 2020

Opened more than 50 new retail accounts domestically. Internationally, opened three stand-alone Performance Sleep stores in Southeast Asia , including two in Bangkok, Thailand , and the third in Seoul , Republic of Korea. BEDGEAR's global footprint now covers more than 4,000 retail locations in 35 countries and serves over 14 million consumers.

, including two in , and the third in , Republic of Korea. BEDGEAR's global footprint now covers more than 4,000 retail locations in 35 countries and serves over 14 million consumers. BEDGEAR introduced five new enhanced airflow products. Three new Performance pillow collections were unveiled featuring new patented fabric and air vent designs: Cosmo, Glacier and Flow. The S Mattress collection provides maximum cross-ventilation with its breathable mesh sides and vertical air channels. In response to the growing need for a breathable face mask, BEDGEAR introduced a Performance Face Mask that quickly wicks away moisture and sweat. Under the guidance of BEDGEAR's Chief Intellectual Property Counsel Joseph Codispoti , the brand now has more than 220 U.S. patents and trademarks. All of BEDGEAR's innovative products are based off of science and research and development. Chief Science Officer Lorenzo Turicchia leads the latter initiatives. Additionally, the brand incorporates sustainability and continues to reduce its carbon footprint.

, the brand now has more than 220 U.S. patents and trademarks. All of BEDGEAR's innovative products are based off of science and research and development. Chief Science Officer leads the latter initiatives. Additionally, the brand incorporates sustainability and continues to reduce its carbon footprint. In July 2020 , BEDGEAR relocated its corporate headquarters into a completely renovated building in Farmingdale, N.Y. , on Long Island that was personalized for BEDGEAR's growing needs.

Strategic New Hires and Elevations

Accounting

Robert Reyna , Controller – New Hire

Danielle Sadler , Senior Accountant – New Hire

Thanabode (Than) Tienauchariya, Director of Forecasting and Planning – New Hire

Innovation

Lorenzo Turicchia, formerly Chief Innovation Officer, is now Chief Science Officer

Marketing and Sales

Jon Sheroff , Director of Marketing and Sales, East Region – New Hire

Mwelwa Bwayla, Sleep Coach, Syracuse, NY – New Hire

Angela Rotondo , Sleep Coach, Houston, TX – New Hire

Meagan Murphy , Sleep Coach, Kannapolis, NC – New Hire

Sean Kennett , Director of Consumer Marketing – New Hire

Kelli Cooper , formerly Sleep Coach, is now Territory Manager, Pacific Northwest

David O'Neill , formerly Sleep Coach, is now Manager of Marketing and Sales, U.S. Western territory

Tammy Schneider , formerly Sleep Coach, is now Manager of Marketing and Sales, Midwest territory

Ethan Prevette , Director of Operations – New Hire

Michael Fladell , formerly Production Manager, is now the Director of Manufacturing

Evan York , formerly Director of Manufacturing and Operations, is now the Vice President of Operations

Gurleen Chhatwal , Director of Global Sourcing and Production – New Hire

Christopher Leary , Director of Product Marketing and Communications - New Hire

Shana Rocheleau , formerly Vice President of Strategy, is now Executive Vice President

BEDGEAR Foundation

In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the BEDGEAR Foundation, BEDGEAR's registered 501(c)3 arm donated tens of thousands of KN95 respirator masks and the brand's pillows to over a dozen organizations along the East Coast. In April 2020 BEDGEAR donated 19% of all pillow sales to the BEDGEAR Foundation to support this initiative. The BEDGEAR Foundation also donated nearly 200 pillows and other bedding to several Fire Stations domestically and internationally. Additionally, thousands of various bedding products were sent to Honduras in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Eta.

ABOUT BEDGEAR®

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are temperature neutral and instant cooling and maximizes airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods are being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

