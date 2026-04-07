Bedrock Appoints Former Satellogic Exec as CEO to Drive Growth in Autonomous Maritime Intelligence

Bedrock scales to meet growing demand across defense, energy, and environmental monitoring in the U.S. and Europe

RICHMOND, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedrock Ocean Exploration, a leader in autonomous subsea data and intelligence, today announced the appointment of Matthew Tirman as Chief Executive Officer as the company builds on major deployments and rising demand across global offshore markets.

Tirman brings more than two decades of experience in scaling deep-technology companies across geospatial intelligence, data platforms, and high-growth global commercial operations. He previously helped lead Satellogic through early commercial traction to tens of millions in revenue and its public market debut. Under his leadership, Satellogic delivered cutting edge imagery and data products to defense and intelligence customers worldwide, and complex space system sales to include a broad area maritime constellation. As CEO, he will drive Bedrock's strategy, go-to-market execution, and operational growth. Founder Charles Chiau will continue as Chief Technology Officer, focusing on hardware and software advancements as Bedrock enters its next phase of innovation in delivering AI-driven, autonomous subsea intelligence for enterprise and government customers at a global scale.

"The opportunity ahead is massive," said Tirman, the new CEO of Bedrock. "It's similar to the early days of the space economy, where access to high-quality data unlocked entirely new markets. Today we support sustained operations in complex offshore environments across the Gulf of Mexico, UK, and North Sea, and we are experiencing exceptionally strong demand across government and commercial sectors."

Bedrock is building the largest private fleet of autonomous underwater vehicles, supporting the offshore energy, hydrographic mapping, and maritime security industries. Its vertically integrated platform with multi-sensor subsea data can be deployed without specialized infrastructure and operate in a wide range of offshore environments, from small vessels to large-scale ships. Bedrock's Mosaic platform offers seamless data access, visualization, and collaboration, while Trident supports remote fleet operations and mission coordination, enabling it to deliver faster surveys, lower costs, and more reliable data than traditional methods.

"Having held both the CEO and CTO roles through our early growth, I'm excited to continue innovating and redefining how maritime intelligence is captured and delivered," said Chiau, founder and CTO of Bedrock. "With Matt leading go-to-market, I'll be focusing on advancing our dual-use technical roadmap to continue to increase speed to insight for our customers."

"Accessing high-quality seafloor data has historically been slow, expensive, and complex," said Greg Sands, Founder and Managing Partner at Costanoa. "As demand accelerates across energy, defense, and environmental monitoring, Bedrock is redefining what's possible with a faster, safer, and more cost-effective approach to subsea intelligence."

About Bedrock Ocean Exploration

Bedrock Ocean Exploration is building a new era of planetary intelligence. By combining a fleet of autonomous underwater vehicles with integrated AI, onboard processing, and cloud-based data platforms, Bedrock delivers high-resolution subsea intelligence faster, more affordably, and at global scale. Its vertically integrated approach enables governments and commercial operators to better understand, protect, and manage critical ocean infrastructure, advance maritime security, and support climate and environmental insight. To learn more, please visit www.bedrockocean.com

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