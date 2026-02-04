Bedrock Robotics Raises $270 Million in Series B Funding to Accelerate the Future of Autonomous Construction

Company reaches $1.75B valuation as contractors adopt system-level autonomy across complex infrastructure projects

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedrock Robotics, a leader in autonomous construction technology, today announced it has raised $270 million in Series B funding co-led by CapitalG and the Valor Atreides AI Fund, with participation from Xora, 8VC, Eclipse, Emergence Capital, Perry Creek Capital, NVentures (NVIDIA's venture capital arm), Tishman Speyer, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Georgian, Incharge Capital, C4 Ventures, and others. This round brings Bedrock's total funding to over $350 million. The funding will accelerate Bedrock's mission to transform how general contractors build, from deploying individual autonomous machines to orchestrating fully connected fleets that reshape productivity and safety.

The new funding follows a period of rapid growth for Bedrock. The company emerged from stealth in July 2025 with $80 million in Seed and Series A funding, and in November completed a large-scale supervised autonomy deployment for mass excavation on a 130-acre manufacturing site.

"The construction industry is being asked to build more than it can deliver," said Boris Sofman, co-founder and CEO of Bedrock Robotics. "Contractors are pulled across competing priorities with the same limited workforce and equipment. This funding helps us scale our development and deployments as we mature autonomy capabilities and the tools for contractors to leverage them. It's a first step toward a future where entire fleets operate as coordinated systems, fundamentally changing how modern contractors plan, staff, and execute work."

The industry needs nearly 800,000 workers over the next two years to keep up with demand, with retirements further widening the labor gap. Project backlogs climbed to more than eight months as of December 2025. Against this backdrop, contractors are exploring Bedrock's autonomy systems across a range of applications spanning port infrastructure, industrial facilities, data centers, and large-scale earthmoving operations across multiple states. On a manufacturing campus in central Texas, Champion Site Prep is currently using the Bedrock Operator to explore how autonomous systems could complement the crews they have today.

"The speed and scale of what's coming into this region is unlike anything we've seen before—automotive, aerospace, AI infrastructure—and these projects don't wait," said Trey Taparauskas, President and CEO at Champion Site Prep. "What Bedrock is building will multiply what our crews are capable of. It's not just about one autonomous machine; it's the potential to rethink how we coordinate our entire fleet, keep machines running longer, reduce idle time, and improve safety and work zone awareness. That frees up our best people to supervise and strategize so we can take on even more."

"Hundreds of billions of dollars are flowing into construction, but the workforce simply isn't there to meet the moment," said Derek Zanutto, General Partner at CapitalG. "Every major hyperscaler and developer is grappling with how to compress project schedules when labor constraints keep pushing them out. Bedrock's technology is built on world-class autonomy expertise, and we believe it will unlock the construction velocity this moment requires."

"What stands out about Bedrock is execution—delivering milestone after milestone with precision and capital efficiency that's uncommon in this space," said Antonio Gracias, Founder, CEO, and Chief Investment Officer of Valor Equity Partners. "The companies defining the future of AI, energy, and advanced manufacturing all share a common need: they have to build faster than ever before. We're confident Bedrock is the team to make that possible."

In addition to new funding, Bedrock recently expanded its leadership team with key hires. Vincent Gonguet joined as Head of Evaluation, having previously led AI safety and alignment at Meta for all Llama models. John Chu also joined as Head of People after serving in the same role for Waymo's engineering teams, overseeing headcount growth of 400% while the company expanded globally. The company is targeting its first fully operator-less excavator deployments with customers in 2026—a milestone in autonomous capability for such complex, articulated machines.

About Bedrock Robotics

Founded in 2024, Bedrock Robotics is building the future of autonomous construction. Based in San Francisco, the company is led by former Waymo engineers who helped pioneer the systems that made fully autonomous vehicles a reality on public roads. Now they're bringing that same deep expertise to construction equipment, developing technology that will enable contractors to improve safety, expand capabilities, and compress schedules to meet growing demand at scale. Bedrock is working alongside leading general contractors to co-develop autonomous solutions to retrofit machines like excavators, bulldozers, and loaders with a vision to make fully autonomous fleets standard on job sites across the country. To learn more, visit www.bedrockrobotics.com.

About CapitalG

CapitalG, Alphabet's independent growth fund, invests in generational companies transforming the fields of enterprise infrastructure, security, and data; fintech; and consumer services and marketplaces. CapitalG partners with growth stage companies in their transition from startup to scale up through hands-on assistance and connections to Google's engineering, product, marketing, sales and people operations experts worldwide. More than 3500 Googlers and Alphabet leaders have engaged with CapitalG portfolio companies, including Stripe, CrowdStrike, Databricks, Duolingo, Freshworks, Monzo, UiPath and Zscaler, among others. Learn more at https://capitalg.com.

About Valor Equity Partners

Valor Equity Partners is an operational growth investment firm focused on investing in high-growth companies across various stages of development. For decades, Valor has served its companies with unique expertise to solve the challenges of growth and scale. Valor partners with leading companies and entrepreneurs who are committed to the highest standards of excellence and the courage to transform their industries. For more information on Valor Equity Partners, please visit www.valorep.com.

About Atreides Management

Atreides Management is a crossover investment firm with a long-term perspective, investing in technology and consumer companies across public and private markets. From seed to pre-IPO to publicly listed, Atreides' model is designed to support mission-driven entrepreneurs throughout a company's lifecycle. For more information, please visit www.atreidesmgmt.com.

About Champion Site Prep

Founded in 1985, Champion Site Prep is one of Central Texas's largest and most experienced commercial earthwork contractors, with more than 3,000 completed projects spanning industrial, multifamily, education, healthcare, retail, and municipal development. As an employee-owned company, Champion is committed to professional-quality excavation and site preparation—coupled with the latest technologies—while maintaining the loyalty and teamwork that have driven nearly four decades of success. To learn more, visit www.idigdirt.com.

Media Contact:

Anjelica Sarkar

[email protected]

SOURCE Bedrock Robotics