Bedsure Unveils PureWoven™ Bamboo Collection, Redefining Summer Sleep with Long-Term Comfort

As hot summer nights begin, Bedsure introduces breathable, responsibly crafted bedding designed to keep sleepers cool, comfortable, and confident all season long

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a leading online home textile brand, is expanding its commitment to better sleep and responsible comfort with the launch of the Bedsure PureWoven™ Bamboo Collection, a thoughtfully designed bedding collection crafted from bamboo fiber and organic materials. Designed for consumers who prioritize health, sustainability, and long-term comfort, the new line reinforces Bedsure's expertise in bamboo fiber bedding, offering naturally cooling, breathable solutions ideal for summer sleep.

Bedsure PureWoven™ Bamboo Collection

This series delivers a fresh take on everyday bedding through premium natural materials and refined craftsmanship. Featuring soft-to-the-touch, moisture wicking fabrics designed to promote a cooler, breathable, and comforting sleep experience, the collection supports better sleep during the peak warm months while reflecting Bedsure's commitment to responsibly sourced materials and durable, thoughtfully made design.

Bedsure PureWoven™ 100% Rayon Derived From Bamboo Sheet Set (MSRP: $76.99)

Made from 100% rayon derived from bamboo, this silky-soft sheet offers an accessible entry into bamboo bedding, delivering a naturally smooth, breathable sleep surface designed for everyday cooling comfort. It helps regulate temperature through the night, making it an ideal choice for hot sleepers and warm climates with its cool to the touch feel Its performance has been recognized by the Muse Design Awards, French Design Awards, NBC, and The New York Post, underscoring its standout cooling capabilities and proving why it's a current bestseller.

Key Features

OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Certified making it safe for sensitive skin.

making it safe for sensitive skin. Deep Pocket Fit & 360° Elastic Band accommodates mattresses up to 16 inches thick and provides a secure, stay-put fit throughout the night.

& accommodates mattresses up to 16 inches thick and provides a secure, stay-put fit throughout the night. Envelope Pillowcase Closure prevents pillows from slipping out during sleep.

prevents pillows from slipping out during sleep. Easy Care Fabric allows for convenient everyday use.

Bedsure PureWoven™ Organically Grown Bamboo Viscose Sheet Set (MSRP: $89.99 - $137.99)

This sheet set delivers a sustainable, eco-conscious sleep experience with a focus on everyday comfort made from 100% organically grown bamboo viscose. Naturally cooling, breathable, and moisture-wicking, it helps regulate temperature for a cooler night's rest. Its 300-thread-count sateen weave provides a silky-soft feel with an elegant drape, elevating everyday sleep to hotel-level comfort.

Key Features

Formaldehyde-Free and Hypoallergenic qualities provide a gentle, irritation-free sleep experience for sensitive skin

provide a gentle, irritation-free sleep experience for sensitive skin OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Certified making it safe for sensitive skin.

making it safe for sensitive skin. 360° Extra-Wide Elastic Band & Reinforced Elastic Corner Grips prevent shifting and secure it in place all night

prevent shifting and secure it in place all night OCS Certified by BV and FSC-Certified Packaging ensure safe, responsibly sourced materials you can trust

Bedsure PureWoven™ Serene Blend Sheet Set (MSRP: $89.99 - $185.99)

Expertly crafted from a 60% bamboo-derived rayon and 40% cotton blend, this sheet set combines the silky smoothness of bamboo with the strength and structure of cotton for the perfect balance of comfort and long-lasting durability. Designed to deliver a cooling and breathable sleep experience, it's ideal for sleepers seeking softness without sacrificing durability. It is a versatile everyday bedding essential built to last.

Key Features

300TC Sateen weave delivers a soft, breathable finish with a subtle sheen and luxurious drape, designed for year-round comfort.

weave delivers a soft, breathable finish with a subtle sheen and luxurious drape, designed for year-round comfort. 145 GSM fabric weight with double - stitched edges for long-term use and easy maintenance.

- for long-term use and easy maintenance. OEKO - TEX® Standard 100 certified making it free from harmful substances and suitable for sensitive skin.

- making it free from harmful substances and suitable for sensitive skin. 18-inch extra-deep pocket & a 360° elastic band and envelope pillowcase closures fit most mattresses and keep sheets securely in place.

Additionally, the Bedsure PureWoven™ Bamboo Collection offers matching duvet cover sets, featuring the same cooling, breathable, and silky-soft bamboo fabric to create a cohesive bedding experience for a more refreshing and comfortable summer sleep.

About Bedsure

At Bedsure, Get Cozy is more than a slogan — it is at the core of everything we do. We believe coziness is not only a feeling you get from touch, but an experience that enhances the comfort and beauty of your home. Rooted in over 50 years of textile craftsmanship, Bedsure delivers trusted quality, thoughtful innovation, and long-lasting comfort that is easily affordable and accessible. Through products designed beyond expectations, we strive to make every home truly cozy. For more information, visit Bedsure's official website https://bedsurehome.com/, or Bedsure Amazon Store. Stay in touch with Bedsure on social media @bedsurehome.

About PureWoven™:

Bedsure PureWoven™ is a collection of pure natural materials, crafted from exceptional fibers sustainably sourced from the world's finest origins, for natural coziness and serene rest. Made with refined craftsmanship, each piece offers gentle softness, lasting quality, and a reassuring sense of comfort and care. The PureWoven™ collection invites you to unwind at night and wake refreshed each morning.

Learn more about Bedsure's PureWoven™ collection available now at Bedsure.com and Amazon.

SOURCE Bedsure