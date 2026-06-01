Bedsure Introduces the OLoop Cervical Pillow: Two Sides. One Perfect Night's Sleep.

An innovative dual-sided ergonomic cervical pillow designed to adapt to changing sleep needs, delivering personalized neck support and natural spinal alignment for every sleeper.

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, rooted in over 50 years of textile craftsmanship and trusted by millions of Amazon shoppers, a leading home textiles and sleep solutions brand, today announced the launch of the Bedsure OLoop Cervical Pillow, an OEKO-TEX and CertiPUR-US certified ergonomic pillow created to solve one of the most common frustrations among sleepers: finding a pillow that feels just right.

Bedsure OLoop Cervical Pillow

Built on the insight that sleep preferences can vary from night to night, the Bedsure OLoop Cervical Pillow features a reversible dual-sided design that delivers two distinct comfort experiences in one pillow. One side offers a softer, more cushioned feel for relaxation, while the other provides firmer support designed to helps promote natural neck support. With a simple flip, sleepers can choose the level of comfort and support that best suits their needs each night.

The OLoop Cervical Pillow is particularly well suited for office workers and tech professionals seeking an ergonomic pillow for neck pain relief — especially who spend long hours looking down at screens, individuals experiencing neck discomfort or inconsistent sleep, and anyone who has tried multiple pillows in search of the right fit. It is also ideal for side sleepers and back sleepers who want both plush comfort and ergonomic support without having to purchase separate products.

In addition to its reversible Soft and Firm design, the pillow features an ergonomic O-shaped contour and Bedsure's proprietary OLoop support structure, which cradles the head and neck while promoting natural spinal alignment. Zoned support across the head, neck, shoulders, and side-sleep areas — materials certified to OEKO-TEX Standard 100 and CertiPUR-US — helps relieve pressure and maintain proper positioning throughout the night. Premium materials are engineered to retain their shape and deliver stable, long-lasting support, even as sleepers change positions.

Beyond physical comfort, the Bedsure OLoop Cervical Pillow is designed to provide peace of mind. Rather than requiring sleepers to adapt to a single fixed feel, the pillow adapts to their changing needs, creating a more intuitive and personalized sleep experience. This flexibility helps reduce the uncertainty and frustration that often accompany the search for better sleep.

Traditional cervical pillows typically offer only one level of firmness, requiring users to adjust to the product even when their bodies and sleep preferences change. The Bedsure OLoop Cervical Pillow reimagines this experience by combining adaptability, dual-sided soft-and-firm ergonomic design, and zoned support for neck pain relief — making it a standout cervical pillow designed to adapt to the sleeper, not the other way around.

"Your body doesn't feel the same every night, so your pillow shouldn't be limited to just one fixed experience," said the product manager at Bedsure. "With the OLoop Cervical Pillow, we wanted to give sleepers the flexibility to adjust their comfort without compromising ergonomic support."

Key Features:

Reversible dual-sided ergonomic cervical pillow: Soft & Firm comfort modes

OLoop ergonomic support structure for natural spinal alignment

Zoned support for neck pain relief across head, neck, shoulders, and side-sleep positions

Built-in support bars for more stable support

Gradual adaptation design — ideal for first-time cervical pillow users or those transitioning from standard pillows

Cooling, removable, machine-washable pillowcases for easy care

OEKO-TEX and CertiPUR-US certified materials — tested safe for skin contact

The Bedsure OLoop Cervical Pillow — an ergonomic, dual-sided cervical pillow for neck pain relief — is available now on bedsurehome.com and Amazon.

To shop Bedsure's new arrivals, including the new OLoop Cervical Pillow, visit the Bedsure Amazon Store. For more information, visit Bedsure's official website https://bedsurehome.com/. Stay in touch with Bedsure on social media at @bedsurehome.

About Bedsure

At Bedsure, Get Cozy is more than a slogan — it is at the core of everything we do. We believe coziness is not only a feeling you get from touch, but an experience that enhances the comfort and beauty of your home. Rooted in over 50 years of textile craftsmanship, Bedsure delivers trusted quality, thoughtful innovation, and long-lasting comfort that is easily affordable and accessible. Through products designed beyond expectations, we strive to make every home truly cozy.

SOURCE Bedsure